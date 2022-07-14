Johnson Brothers Mill project set to begin phase one

One person's vision has set the wheel in motion to save the Johnson Brothers Mill in Shenandoah.

About a month ago, Margaret Brady introduced her restoration plans for the Johnson Brothers Mill building located at 818 W. Sheridan Ave. to the Shenandoah City Council. During its July 19 meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution supporting the rehab project.

Brady said city officials had shown their support, and Gregg Connell, Executive Vice President of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, helped figure out the TIF documents. She said the Johnson family has also been really good to work with.

The building, built in 1943 by the Johnson family, has been vacant for several years, and Brady said she is excited to take on this project. Brady said she purchased the building from the Johnson family at a nominal cost and will lease the land it sits on from the railroad company, as the Johnson family has for all these years. Brady hopes she will eventually be able to purchase the land from the railroad.

“I am a big dreamer,” she said. “It’s going to be a long process, but I love these projects. I love saving old things and I love bringing them back to life.”

Brady hopes that by September of 2023, phase one of her plan for the building will be complete. During the June 14 city council meeting, Brady had estimated a cost of $500,000 to complete the first phase of the building's facelift. To make that happen, Brady secured a Tax Increment Financing package from the City of Shenandoah for $250,000 and received a donation from the Johnson family for $165,000. Brady’s property division, MALOJA, LLC, will cover the remainder of the expenses for phase one. Brady described it as a partnership between her property division, the city and the Johnson family.

Brady said phase one would include cleaning up the building, making it functional and giving the outside of the building a facelift. She plans for an architecture salvage business on the ground floor, a farmers market where fresh produce will be sold, and event space. The second floor will house some office space and a workshop for her restoration business, MALOJA, LLC. The third and fourth floors will be used as warehouse space for the time being, but Brady said she has a lot of ideas on what those two floors could eventually be used for.

“I have a really good team that is passionate about what they do,” Brady said.

Usually doing a lot of the hands-on work herself throughout a restoration project, Brady said for this project, she will use Andrew Tuckpointing, Nebel Roofing and Stephens Construction for a lot of the repairs and remodel.

Brady thought phase one would be a good start to the project, and then she plans to research other sources of revenue, such as available grants, and “start putting the pieces together” for the remainder of the project.

“The nice thing about this building is it's huge,” she said. “There are so many different things we could do. I see all sorts of potential down the road because I’m a dreamer.”

Brady said it's important not to let a project of this magnitude be overwhelming.

“I don’t get overwhelmed with the big picture,” Brady said. “I look at it as what's step one. So the first step to me is clean out everything that needs to come out.”

Brady said she could have easily purchased a small 2,000-square-foot warehouse for her property division, but she wanted to save a legacy in Shenandoah and said she figured out a way, so it’s a win for everybody.

In her mind, Brady said it was a better investment to save the building than spend an estimated $700,000 to have it torn down.

“It’s a solid concrete building,” she said. “It’s a shell. So the question was should we throw the shell away or repurpose the shell?”

While Brady continues to think about what will eventually be housed on the third and fourth floors of the building, she welcomes ideas from the community. She said she is curious about what new businesses or new options people would like to have in Shenandoah that would fit nicely into that space.

In other business, the council:

Approved the sale of city-owned property at 305 S. Elm St. to Taylor A. Torres for $3,000 following a public hearing.

Approved sewer adjustment request from Spencer Lauman and Amanda Smith at 41 West Ridge for $99.55 for July 2022. These were May and June sewer usage charges.

Approved pay application No. 4 for $549,523.40 to Western Engineering, Co. for 2022 street improvements.

Approved street closure request for the Eagles Club on West Thomas for a wedding reception on July 16 from 3 p.m. to midnight. West Thomas will be closed from Elm Street to Maple Street during this time.

Approved ratifying and approving rate/salary for seasonal employees of the City of Shenandoah Parks and Recreation, tennis coaches Brian Daoust at $1,800 for the season and Marcia Johnson at $1,800 for the season.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 26.