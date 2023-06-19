The Fremont County Board of Supervisors had a conference call with Page County Supervisors at their June 14 meeting to discuss the Johnson Run Levy. P

age County Supervisor Judy Clark told all supervisors that the balance of the levy is $76,910.25.

“We didn’t budget any last year and probably won’t this year unless there’s a big project,” she said.

Auditor Dee Owens asked Riley Gibson, representing Summit Carbon Solutions through TurnKey Logistics, if there would be a cost to the district if anything goes forward with the pipeline.

“We’ll be totally responsible for all repairs. We’re going to bore underneath it anyway," Gibson said. "The chances of us disturbing this is very low, and if you want it a bit deeper, we can discuss that at a later date.”

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon asked, “Are you all good with a zero levy? If so, I move that we don’t levy any tax dollars for Johnson Run drainage district.”

Both Fremont and Page County Supervisors approved the motion.

In other business, supervisors approved:

• An agreement with HGM Associates for construction staffing services on J-64.

“This will help us get the project finished up. I do have a budget they put together of $37,200, but I don’t know if it will even take half of that," County engineer Dan Davis said. "It should take about two weeks to finish it up, and it will be out of the farm to market funds.”

• An agreement with Solutions Software for the annual maintenance contract.

“This is the agreement we sign every year. It is our software company, and we have to have it," Owens said.

• A Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor permit for Sidney Foods, Ltd.

• Ruth Papers as the new appointment to the Page County Conservation Board. Papers replaces Connie Scott after Scott’s five-year run.

“We have no problems with this applicant," President Sherry Gilbert said. "Papers has shown an interest the last few years and makes it to nearly all of our meetings. Our recommendation as a board is to appoint Ruth Papers to be a member of our board.”

• Fremont County Conservation director Doug Weber said that last year was our best year on the county golf course.

"And ware killing it this year," he said. "We are so far ahead of last year, and we are definitely moving in the right direction. If you haven’t seen it you have to come and look it. It has never looked better. I would put it against any public course in the state.”

• Dustin Moreland, county resident, was in attendance to discuss possible deeds for closed alleys in Anderson. He shared maps and said he has contacted surveyors concerning the alleys.

Sheldon indicated the closed areas could be done with a quick claim deed, but part of the area would first have to be closed. County Attorney Peter Johnson indicated he will check on the legal details and the board will visit the subject at a future date.

• A resolution for change in appropriations.

“Landfill fees went up $50, and we do four quarters," Owens said. "We only budget for what we thought it was going to be so we are doing an appropriation change for $200 to rural services. We’ll likely have to do it again next year. Again, we already have the money in the budget, we are just shifting from another area.”

The next meeting for the Fremont County Supervisors will be June 21.