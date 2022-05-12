Jones embraces opportunity to serve on city council

Serving on the Shenandoah City Council and being a small part of what makes Shenandoah prosper is exciting for the newest council member.

Richard Jones said he was a “little surprised” when during the May 10 Shenandoah City Council meeting, he was voted in to fill the vacancy of the at-large seat left by Cindy Arman’s resignation in April. Jones said he cares about the community and wants to be involved, and looks forward to working with the other council members to keep Shenandoah moving in the right direction. So his surprise only comes from the fact that he is not a long-time community member.

Jones and his wife Jennifer, a Shenandoah native, moved to Shenandoah from Denver, Colorado, in 2019, renovating a home previously owned by Dale and Alice Jones. He said they had both had enough city life and were looking for a small community to take life “a little bit easier.”

Always interested in civics, Jones said he considers himself to be “somewhat” civic-minded. After living in Shenandoah for about a year, he

JONES

Continued from page 1A

started connecting with other council members and having conversations with them. He said what he appreciates the most about the Shenandoah City Council is they are very approachable. He said not only will they have a conversation with you, but they will listen. Jones hopes by being part of the city council; he can help make the quality of life in Shenandoah better.

“I understand that city government won’t fix all that, but in some small measure, hopefully, we can make people’s lives better, help the community grow, and make it a funner and better place to live,” said Jones.

Jones says his problem-solving ability will be an attribute as he steps into the councilman’s role.

“You have to step back, take a look at things, understand them, and then start developing different ideas and different thoughts,” said Jones about solving problems and issues.

Jones said he knows it will take him a bit to “get up to speed” but said he is anxious to get started.

“I think they’re (council members) a bunch of great people, and I look forward to working with them,” said Jones.