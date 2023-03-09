Josh Denhart, a 1993 graduate of Shenandoah High School, delivered the “Hedgehog Principle'' to SHS freshman on Tuesday, March 7, through May Mentoring’s Links to LNX.

Links to LNX is an e-mentoring program for all students in Language Arts 9 (typically ninth grade) as part of the high school curriculum. Mentors sat with their mentees and both enjoyed an interactive, enthusiastic presentation by Denhart, complete with a slide show, demonstrations and fireballs.

“I’m classically trained as an educator and taught many years, but from there I actually became a children’s pastor, which was like hitting the emergency break on life and a swift kick to the side of a whole new career,” Denhart said as he introduced himself. From there he created Kidmin Science, and explained what he did to create other programs to make his life less difficult.

“I thought, you know what? I bet that other people have problems, too," he said. "So I’ve created two businesses that help solve other people’s problems. That’s what we are going to talk about today — how you can cut your own way, in a way that may seem easier.”

As Denhart created a fireball in his hand on stage, he told the students that there are two sides from which he lives, the science side and the leadership side.

“Today, we’re going to talk together from the leadership side. It’s an all-new program for you guys and will become one of my courses in the future,” he said. The hedgehog principle originated from Jim Collins in a book titled "Good to Great."

Denhart gave students a sheet of paper with intersecting circles with the words "passion," "skills" and "society’s needs."

“Everyone has a passion, something that gets you up in the morning, something you enjoy, things that capture your heart,” he said. Denhart admitted that he absolutely loves the periodic table and encouraged students to write down their passions and talk with their mentor or among one another about what they love.

“Next are skills. You all have a knack for doing something, the things that you do well. It could be what you see as your abilities or things you have learned," he said. "I got professionally trained in chemistry and I got professionally trained as an educator. So those are things I was classically trained in. But I’m self-taught in many other areas. Skills are different from passion. You can be good at something but not really care about it. So write down what your skills are and discuss them with someone sitting next to you.”

Next, Denhart talked about the fact that society has needs and what people want done for them.

“Sometimes my passion and my skills can intersect with what society needs. Therein lies a business. People will pay for things that make their life easier or that make their life better," He said. "Business is 100% solving people’s pain points. Think about any problem you have and what businesses there are to solve that or what business you could have to solve it.”

He then told students to envision moving society’s needs out of play.

“I have a passion and some skills, but society is unwilling to pay for it. No one is going to part with his or her money for what you do. There is nothing wrong with a hobby but it won’t pay the bills,” he said.

Then he demonstrated what would happen if the passion is taken away.

“You have a skill and society is wiling to pay for it, but your heart ain’t in it,” Denhart said. “Now remove skills. You are super passionate about something, society needs that something but you have no skill at it. This is called broke. It’s definitely not going to pay your bills. But, you can make your living if they all work together.”

Denhart called this the sweet spot. If students combine their passion and skill and people want what they can offer, they will get paid for it.

“I love this, I am good at this and people with pay me to do this! This is now a business," he said. "Or it can be a career you love. This is where you want to live. I don’t even feel like I have a job! What I do is so much fun! I’ve taken what I love — my faith, my love for the periodic table and added my speaking skills and put them together and dang, people pay me to do this!”

Kim Leininger, M.A.Y. Mentoring Coordinator, who has known Denhart since he was 10 years old, worked to arrange for him to come and visit with students through the Links to LNX program and also present the school assemblies. She turned the evening ecumenical performance over to other people due to its faith-based program.

“Noel Gandy and Jack Langley took charge of the ecumenical evening performance. They readily volunteered, and I was fortunate that those two took over, shared the information with other parishes and promoted it well," she said. "They took on the responsibility of getting a grant and took on paying Josh for the evening show. It just made sense for Josh to do the faith based program while he was here, too.”

Noel Gandy, pastor of Christ Point Church, said that Leininger reached out to him to ask if he thought the Shenandoah Ministerial Association would be interested in sponsoring the evening program. Gandy said it was a big community effort.

“It wasn’t just me, it wasn’t just Jack, it was a collected effort of the SMA. I did run as the point man on it because it was easier for one person to handle it," he said. "But we did agree as a group that we would be glad to take it over and were prepared to fund it as a group and pitch in together. What we did, though, is create a grant proposal and then submit it to the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, who awarded us that grant. They essentially took care of the financial part and it was greatly appreciated.”

Gandy went to the performance in the afternoon and in the evening and said he was greatly impressed.

"The chemistry side was wonderful, just fascinating, but for me, as a pastor, I really appreciated the upfront sharing of the gospel,” he said, adding that they weren’t really sure what to expect but were thrilled that the auditorium was overflowing with people.

After the “Hedgehog Principle” presentation, the high school students and staff were treated to Denhart’s "Amazing Chemistry Show.” Denhart is a seasoned educator with a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry education, a master's in effective instruction, and earned his National Board Certification in young adult and adolescent science. As a former high school chemistry teacher, Josh melded his love for science and Christ, creating his chemistry show.

"I grew up in Shenandoah; I went to elementary, junior high and through this high school, and I am so thankful to be here," Denhart told the students. "I put together this audacious stage show so we could have fun but tie in some fun science, too.”

The Amazing Chemistry Show is a 32-foot stage production filled with fire, explosions and foam, all set to music. It was high energy and fast paced and had the audience at the edge of their seats. Students witnessed a frozen flower crumbling right before them, a banana being used as a hammer, deflated balloons and a variety of chemical reactions throughout the show.

Denhart is a man of many talents. As a high school chemistry teacher at Valley High School in West Des Moines, he was asked by the director of math and science to do STEM-based plus character assemblies for the eight elementary schools in the district. Denhart absolutely loved it.

Soon after, he transformed some of the character-based science illustrations into faith-based science illustrations.

“Before too long, people began asking me if I could do events at their schools or churches. I had to figure out how to systematize what I was doing and travel with the show. The demand for the show skyrocketed," he said. "I quit my job in 2016 and transitioned all my vocational energies toward the Amazing Chemistry Show and the three science VBS programs that I published. The whole thing is a very good combination of my upfront personality, my excitement for science and my love for God.”

The school assemblies are more STEM-based (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and character-based.

“The school shows are entertaining science demonstrations and a challenge for kids to do good and solve the problems of the world using their smarts and their hearts,” Denhart said.

The evening event on Tuesday for the public was a faith-based science show, and Denhart presented to a packed house.

“Essentially, I took my excitement for the periodic table and my love for the Lord, put them into a beaker, swirled it around and out came this ‘Ministry of Chemistry.’ The faith-based show is a series of powerful and highly visual illustrations to communicate the message of Jesus Christ," he said. "The show really is a science-sermon of sorts. It has some laughter, some emotion and a clear presentation of what Jesus did to bring people back into a relationship with God."

He added that 95% of what he does around the country is church and faith-based events.

Denhart keeps busy with approximately 65 events a year.

"Some of those events are multi-day events like the one in Shenandoah, which was one event with four different shows. I travel coast to coast. In the month of March, I will be in Georgia, Alabama twice, Canada, Idaho, Ohio, Virginia and best of all, Shenandoah, Iowa,” he said.

How did it feel for Denhart to come back to Shenandoah to present?

“When the opportunity to come back to Shenandoah arose, I was very excited. It actually took quite a bit of work and planning but once it was official, I had a lot of anticipation. To be honest, the day before the event, I was quite anxious," he said. "Maybe it was a good case of ‘a prophet is not known in his hometown.’ But I did feel a completely different set of emotions that I haven’t experienced before any other show or event.”

He added that the experience was far above what he could have asked for or imagined.

“The community was beyond supportive. The auditorium for the evening show was past capacity, with standing room only. It was wonderful to see family friends, relatives and community members," he said. "Yet, the biggest blessing for me was seeing my former teachers from the Shenandoah Community School District. Seeing my old teachers was beyond rewarding. Words cannot express how much good it did me to see those teachers and hear their kind words. Honestly, I wish I could bottle that evening and keep it with me forever. This event did wonders to my heart.”