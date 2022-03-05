‘Junie B. Jones The Musical’ opens March 11 at SWITG Park Playhouse

Next weekend, a cast of 10 will bring “Junie B. Jones The Musical” to life on the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group Stan Orton Stage at the Park Playhouse. A show for all ages, it is based on the children’s book series written by Barbara Park and captures the audience with high energy, silly antics and fun songs.

Performances will run for two weekends at 7:30 p.m. on March 11, 12, 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. on March 13 and 20. The Park Playhouse is located in Sportsman Park in Shenandoah.

Director Pam Lewis said she was asked if she had any interest in directing the show by someone that thought it would be a fun play, but wanted to be in it rather than direct it themselves. Lewis said she and her daughter watched it on Youtube, and she decided it looked like fun.

“It is great fun,” said Lewis. “You’ve got adults playing first graders and they’re doing an amazing job.”

Lewis said the show is about the adventures of Junie B. Jones in the first grade, and her parents have given her a journal to write down all of her adventures throughout the school year. Junie B. Jones experiences getting glasses, a kickball tournament that she can’t play in because she hurt her toe and friendship, to name a few. And as if the first grade wasn’t scary enough, Lewis said Junie B. Jones’s first-grade teacher’s name is Mr. Scary.

Lewis said that the show is packed full of challenging choreography, with the cast dancing and moving a lot. Add in the fun songs and talented actors, and it is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Lewis said she decided to cast adults instead of children because SWITG has a summer program for youth, and she thought it would be fun to give adults a chance to play the part of little kids.

Since the mid-90s, Lewis has been part of about 49 different shows combined, either as an actor or director at SWITG. Lewis said this show is different in a few ways. First, she said Junie B. Jones is shorter than other shows she has directed, only running about 90 minutes long. She said it also has canned music where most of the time when she directs a musical, she can be found sitting and playing the piano.

Lewis said it is also a smaller cast than she is used to working with, and some play two or three different characters in the show, making it challenging to get changed and back on stage for a new scene as another character.

Included in the cast is Julie Murren as Junie B. Jones, Ciara Schierkolk as Lucille, Gage Reed as Herb, Megan Beery as May, Dean Adkins as Sheldon, Megan Calfee as Camille, Jill Gandy as Chenille, Megan Beery as Grace, Megan Calfee as Bobbi Jean Piper, John Henderson as Jose, Megan Calfee as Lennie, Mike Jones as Mr. Scary, Jill Gandy as Junie B. Jones’s mother, John Henderson as daddy, Cori Baldwin as Mrs. Gutzman, Cori Baldwin as Shirley.

Others involved in the production are Lacey Kiefer in charge of choreography, Lea Fienup as assistant director and stage manager, Pam Lewis as artistic director and music director. The construction and set design crew consist of Duane Schierkolk, Marj Schierkolk, Ciara Schierkolk, John Henderson, Lea Fienup and Pam Lewis. Book and lyrics by Mary Heisler, music by Zina Goldrich, adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of books by Barbara Park.

A slight challenge Lewis said they faced was building a set that was stationary yet movable. Lewis said she and Duane Schierkolk had to figure out how to change scenes from a classroom to a kickball tournament to the kitchen with as little movement as possible. With the help of Marj Schierkolk, Ciara Shierkolk, John Henderson and Lea Fienup, they were able to build a set that worked.

“Watching the characters come to life” is what Lewis said she enjoys the most when directing a show and “watching what each person does to make that character stand out from all the other ones.”

Lewis said she has had to be flexible when planning rehearsals to accommodate everyone’s schedules, but feels the cast is ready and excited for opening night. She said to pay close attention to the slideshow at the front of the stage before the show and during intermission. The slideshow will include details about each character’s personality and will have the cast biographies usually found in the programs.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling the Park Playhouse at 246-1061 or emailing switg@switg.org. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students.