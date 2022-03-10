‘Junie B. Jones the Musical’ SWITG Production Review

Directed by Pam Lewis, “Junie B. Jones,” South West Iowa Theater Group’s upcoming production, is sure to delight you. The musical centers on Junie B. and her first grade year of school. Having put the ups and down of kindergarten behind her, Junie B. enters first grade with expectations of being the most outstanding person in the classroom.

The upbeat music and energy of the cast make that first grade year a source of great pleasure for the members of the audience.

Junie B., portrayed by Julie Murren, sets the stage for the other nine members of the cast. When she is up, their reactions are typical: some of her classmates are in agreement with her (some of the time) and others are there to give her a bad time (some of the time). And when she is down, feeling like the worst failure ever, some classmates help and others enjoy her misfortune. For the most part each of the cast members play more than one character, but the setting for the changes allows the audience to follow that without confusion.

Cast members include: Ciara Schierkolk, Gage Reed, Dean Adkins, Michael Jones, Megan Beery, Jill Gandy, Cori Baldwin, John Henderson and Megan Calfee.

Audience members will be impressed with the enjoyment each of the players exhibit as they perform. It is an outstanding cast.

The stage is set with all things “school” — blocks, a map, penmanship chart, a kite, an assemblage of balls, bats and all things for recess, three-five meter words (to be used in a lesson that is part of the action) and more. A predominate stage setting portrays Junie B’s “Top Secret Personal Beeswax” journal. The one Junie B. carries throughout the production is an important part of her first grade experiences.

Scene changes are almost as fascinating to watch as the play itself. Magic occurs right before your eyes – a classroom becomes a lunch room, becomes a school bus.

The costuming is whimsical and helps to tell the story of each character. It also fits seamlessly into the joyful juvenile spirit of the show. The choreography by Lacey Kiefer keeps the spirit of the actors predominant throughout the production.

Junie B. anticipates starting school and then is terrified when it actually begins. Her up and down moments, times of crisis and victory, throughout the play lead the audience members to recall the traumas and glories of their own early school days.

This reviewer recommends the production for basically anyone who needs a good laugh and enjoys recalling what childhood was like. Children will also be able to relate to the subject matters of the show.

Given the current state of our world, sometimes you just need a wholesome, full-bellied laugh to brighten your spirits. This production will do just that.

Play dates: March 11 – 13 and 18 – 20.