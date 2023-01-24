Justin Shirley fills vacancy on Sidney City Council

The Sidney City Council swore in a new member at its meeting on Jan. 23.

Justin Shirley was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Drew LeMaster’s resignation on Jan. 4. Shirley will serve through Dec. 31, 2023.

The budget for fiscal year 2023-24 was the big topic for the evening’s workshop and council members discussed a variety of plans and options for several departments.

The council contemplated offering a cost-of-living increase in staff wages in order to keep good employees and compete with other jobs in the area.

“We don’t want to lose our employees, we want to keep them here so we need to pay them what they’re worth," Mayor Ken Brown said. "Our workers have gone above and beyond what their duties have been required of them the past year.”

Deputy Clerk Brenda Benedict said within the salary budget, she budgeted for two seasonal workers after talking to part-time worker Joe Travis.

“Joe put in a lot of hours last year and he does not want to put in as many hours as he has been," she said. "So, I went ahead and updated the budget for two workers who could work as needed, for as many as 40 hours. They could do a variety of jobs and it would make it a lot more manageable for everybody.”

Brown added that he would really like to ensure seasonal workers could stay on until Oct. 1 because it became a problem last fall. Benedict said they would start advertising for the positions in February.

Councilman Don Benedict spoke on behalf of the park board and shared budget selections.

“I added the landscaping, but we have grant money to cover a lot of that," he said. "Once it gets closer to spring, we will make sure we get bids for that. We have the basketball hoop and will need to pour some concrete. We included six movies in the park within the budget, but we weren’t sure we could do that many, so it’s probably high. We are thinking of having another Halloween activity like last year and have also discussed the possibility of a dog park in the park area.”

Benedict said they have done a lot of brainstorming and are looking at basketball hoops at the pool site and city food license costs as well.

Rhonda Hobbie, city pool manager, said that she added the purchase of swimsuits for the city lifeguards because she likes the idea of uniformity.

“We worked a concession stand at the school and have raised some money toward swimsuits," she said. "I just think it looks really nice when they all match.”

She also suggested that the council consider going through Carrico Aquatic Resources for pool chemicals to see if it could save them money.

City Librarian Riley Moreland asked the council if there were questions about the budget she submitted. She pointed out two new items.

“We did decide to renew Zoom and we did ask for some money to buy some new chairs," she said. "Most of the staff and computer chairs in the library were all donated at one time when the library was opened so some of them desperately need to be replaced.”

Moreland also said she was very happy with the new lighting in the library and thanked the council for getting that done.

Council members also talked about the Public Works budget and the inclusion of the Cemetery Board within the city budget, as requested by members of the board at the Jan. 9 meeting.

Moreland delivered her update to council members to fill them in on December activities at the library.

“We had a headcount of 217, the community room was used three times with 51 attendees, and we had three programs with 14 attendees, with a total headcount of 282," she said. "We circulated 376 items, had 27 computer users; there were 196 wireless sessions, 183 visits to the website and our Facebook reach was 872.”

Moreland was very pleased to announce their successful after-school program.

“Today we had an after-school program and set a new record," she said. "We had 29 kids and they had a good time! With Valentine’s Day coming up, we had a heart-centered project for them to work on.”

The council has been working on nuisance and abandoned properties for many months and now that the city owns five abandoned properties, Brown wanted to go over options.

“Do we want to accept bids for these properties for someone to rehab or do we want to go ahead and demo them?” Brown asked.

Don suggested trying the bidding first, but at a minimum amount, so the city would get back the money that they had invested in it.

“If we put them up for bid, can we require them to clear it or some other appropriate plan of action?” Councilman Kenneth Myers asked.

“If there is an opportunity to fill those lots, to rehab the property in one way or another and make a livable home, that is going to bring some tax base to the community, that would be a good thing," Shirley added. "But, it has to have a deadline, otherwise it could just sit dilapidated again with the new owner.”

Brown said deadlines and stipulations about the property could and would be a part of the agreement with a potential new owner.

“We have to make a decision and do something," Councilwoman Anne Travis said. "We cannot let it stand past April 25; I would give us until then. We have sent letters to people to clean up their yards and we have to clean up our yards, too.”

Brown said they could ask someone to come in and give a bid for demolition of several properties at a time or they could ask for quotes for multiple properties and then provide a timeline with a three- or four-month deadline. Council members discussed possible grant options in the event of demolition of the properties. Brown is going to look into grants and City Clerk Lisa Cowles will check deadlines and file applications.

Travis talked about coming up with a “Good Neighbor” policy where all the rules for property owners are spelled out clearly. She added that the council would have to be firm in following the timelines.

Travis has researched this information and cited cities that have a similar policy in place.

"I am with you on that," Shirley agreed. "It’s one of the reasons why I decided to apply to be on the council. I don’t want this town to start looking like an unincorporated town. We need to enforce the rules. When people can work from home, we are competing against other small communities for places to live. We want people to choose Sidney.”

Travis said she will work on writing up a policy and will share it with council members.

Brown told council members that he has had a lot of requests to look into starting a police department.

“I would like to get the council’s permission to get the process started," he said. "The first step is a lot of research and also surveying businesses and citizens of Sidney to gather their thoughts and ideas.”

Myers said he thinks it’s time to get the process started and get a consensus of the citizens. “It’s a need in our community, and we have to have as much community involvement as possible to know what they want or don’t want," he added.

Brown also brought up the possibility of the annexation of grounds outside the city limits for home and business development.

"It’s a process. There is an application with the state that we would have to fill out first; we have to go talk to the homeowners and property owners," he said. "We need a plan and to state our purpose. I just want the council’s approval to start the process if we are interested in that. It’s in our comprehensive plan so I’m just following through.”

Myers said he feels it is worthy of investigation as there are a lot of potential positive outcomes.

Travis told council members that she attended an emergency management meeting.

“We talked about Hazard Mitigation Plans," she said. "To get a federal grant, we have to be part of the Hazard Mitigation Plan and also have to have a comprehensive plan. This is reviewed every five years. Our Hazard Mitigation Plan was last updated in 2016.”

Travis said the next meeting will be in February; the plan is to be completed in May and then submitted in October.

Brown added that he attended an emergency seminar that has to do with an emergency management pilot program that he would like to discuss with the Sidney’s fire chief to see if there would be some interest in pursuing.

In other business, the council approved minutes from the Jan. 9 meeting, payroll report No. 2, January library claims, Whip’s Liquor License and December’s financial report. Council members approved the printing of the city council newsletter to disperse among local businesses.

Council members also approved the purchase of a 60-gallon flammable liquid storage cabinet. Benedict told council members that part of it will be paid for through a grant from Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP), who made the recommendation for the required purchase. Council members moved to table the discussion of bids for park cameras.

The next meeting for the Sidney City Council will be held Feb. 13.