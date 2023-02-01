Justin Shirley hopes to see Sidney thrive

There’s a new face on the Sidney City Council.

Justin Shirley was sworn in at the council’s Jan. 23 meeting. Shirley was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Drew LeMaster’s resignation on Jan. 4 and will serve through Dec. 31.

Shirley knows the area well, as he was born and raised in Fremont County. He grew up in Percival and after attending college and spending a short time in both Omaha and Des Moines, he and his wife, Randi, moved home to Sidney. They have two children, Jack who is 6 ½ and in first grade and Brodi Lynne, 9 months.

Being on the council wasn’t something that was necessarily on Shirley’s agenda.

“The opportunity just kind of came up so I decided to throw my hat in the ring because I am a community-minded person who plans to live and raise my family in the Sidney community," he said. "I want to help make sure we are doing everything we can to make Sidney an enticing place to live. I want to see my community thrive and be able to help with that."

Shirley feels that the strengths he can bring to the council are his community mindedness, a background in economic development and the fact that he is a strong communicator.

With people having the option to work from home, Shirley thinks Sidney should take advantage.

“Overall, the socio-economic environment that we are in right now is a huge challenge for a lot of rural communities but it may also bring opportunities at the same time," he said. "As I said at our meeting last week, in the last two years, telework has become much more common and much more the norm. That opens up opportunities for our rural communities as workers now have that flexibility to leave the city and relocate their families to a place they feel may offer a better opportunity for education, activities and such. It opens up possibilities for those families to move in but we have to be ready for that.”

The big issues that Sidney needs to tackle to get this accomplished, according to Shirley, are housing, effective infrastructure and improved broadband.

“I think it’s important for us to have good quality housing options and for our infrastructure to be as good as it can possibly be," he said. "Fiber internet is going to be crucially important for anyone wanting to work from home. The condition of our streets is not great right now and people notice that when they are looking to relocate.

"It’s those issues that Sidney is facing that I would like to help improve.”

Shirley believes that Sidney has a lot to offer but should continue to develop industry and small businesses.

“I think that we have an excellent school system in our community; it is a big asset to us. We need to continue to leverage that when we are faced with potential people moving into our city," Shirley said. "Also, we need to help drive some industry. I feel that over the last several years, I’ve seen our town square change a lot.

"Right now, we have a lot of positive momentum. We have businesses that are full and thriving, but I think there is room to develop additional businesses. We have an opportunity to bring people into our downtown area and because of what we offer, maybe they would decide to come and live here or decide it’s a place where they would like to come here to shop and eat.”

As far as developing better relationships, Shirley believes that communication is critically important for council and resident relationships.

“It definitely takes two parties for communication," he said. "The city council needs to hear and understand the needs and wants of our citizens. In the same breath, I think our citizens need to have a good understanding of what the council and the city are doing, as well. Keeping open dialogue with the public and hearing their concerns is essential, but it’s important that citizens listen to what our reasoning is for the choices we make, too.”

Shirley said he would love to see people attending council meetings.

“Attending some meetings is one of the reasons I got interested in being a part of the council," he said. "It’s really easy to complain about a problem but harder to be part of a solution, but that’s what we need. We need people who want to be part of the solution and communication is the key to all of that.”