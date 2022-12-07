Kamp to lead the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa

Sunni Kamp has been named Director of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. The Foundations are affiliates of the Omaha Community Foundation, serving Audubon, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Shelby counties.

“Sunni is a dynamic, proven leader with a true passion for serving the people of Iowa," said Donna Kush, President and CEO of the Omaha Community Foundation. "Her previous experience leading the Story County Community Foundation will help us evolve the work in the nine counties we serve. Her experience working on our Donor Services team translates well for the focus needed to build relationships and make community connections."

In her new role, Kamp will lead the Foundations’ grantmaking and fundraising efforts as well as manage each county’s State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program.

The Foundations manage more than $26.5 million in assets, including approximately $24.9 million in endowed assets. They have granted more than $2.1 million so far in 2022.

“As an Iowa native, I am humbled to be assuming this position and excited to expand on the outstanding work the Foundations have done in our affiliate counties,” Kamp said. “Working with and serving communities in southwest Iowa excites me and I look forward to building upon the success and philanthropic impact these communities have made.”

Kamp, who joined the Omaha Community Foundation in 2021, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree from Drake University.

She is taking over the director role from Stacey Goodman, who is leaving at the end of the year for an opportunity outside the organization.

With generous donations from fundholders, the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa support organizations working to improve the quality of life in each county they serve.

The Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa receive funds each year from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program. These funds are distributed via grants to support the needs and opportunities in the areas of arts and culture, education, environment, health, human services and historic preservation.

Learn more at SWIowaFoundations.org.