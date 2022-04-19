Keep Shen shaded

The trees will be planted to mitigate the threat that faces our community due to the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). The EAB has not yet surfaced in Shenandoah, although it has been found in Page County. In response to this threat, the tree planting event highlights non-ash species that will be planted in areas where Shenandoah is very likely to lose some or all of its mature ash. Many of the trees will be planted at McComb park. However, to give all the trees in the park plenty of room to grow, some of the donated trees will be planted in other public spaces in Shenandoah. Interested volunteers can help with additional planting as guided at the event on April 22.