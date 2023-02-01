Kellison organizes shoe drive fundraiser in southwest Iowa for ACS

In place of a Relay for Life event each year, the American Cancer Society in Southwest Iowa plans to organize fundraisers to aid in raising money for the organization.

Kim Kellison from Shenandoah became an ACS volunteer last fall after her sister-in-law was diagnosed with cancer, and she said that motivated her to get involved. Kellison said her task is to organize ACS fundraisers in southwest Iowa, including Page, Fremont, Montgomery, Adams and Taylor counties.

Kellison said the upcoming ACS shoe drive fundraiser would kick off on March 1 and run through April 30. Drop-off sites will be located in Clarinda at Garfield Elementary, Clarinda Library, Clarinda Regional Health Center and Anchor Homes, Essex at the Essex School, Red Oak at the PK-8 school building and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, and Shenandoah at the Shenandoah Public Library and Shenandoah Medical Center. However, Kellison said if anyone has shoes they would like to donate before March 1, they can contact her and she could pick those up.

For every pound of shoes that ACS of southwest Iowa collects, Funds2Orgs will issue them a check. Kellison said her goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes. She said donated shoes could be gently worn, used and new, but asked that they not have any holes, tears or rips. Kellison said adult and children's shoes would be accepted.

A press release from ACS said Funds2Orgs has a network of micro-enterprise partners in which the shoes collected through the ACS fundraiser will be distributed. The two organizations work together to benefit small businesses in countries with limited job and economic opportunities, with the proceeds from shoe sales collected through fundraisers.

Kellison said when she found the idea of a shoe drive fundraiser online, she thought it might be more successful than asking for monetary donations through a fundraiser and wanted to try it.

The American Cancer Society helps support cancer research and provides cancer patients and families with advocacy and support. The ACS vision is “End cancer as we know it, for everyone.”

Upcoming fundraisers Kellison has planned for ACS of southwest Iowa this year include selling daffodils in February and March and selling mums and Iowa Love T-shirts with a purple ribbon in southwest Iowa this fall. Kellison said that ACS of southwest Iowa also plans to hold a Luminary Walk in Shenandoah this year, but that date is yet to be determined.

For more information on the shoe drive fundraiser or other ACS of southwest Iowa fundraisers, contact Kellison at Tkea1217@msn.com or 402-218-5639.