Kevin Olson hired as the Shen Park and Rec Director

The Shenandoah City Council has approved a new Shenandoah Park and Recreation director.

During the Dec. 14 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the council approved hiring Kevin Olson as the new Shenandoah Park and Recreation director following the resignation of Chad Tiemeyer in October. The Park and Recreation Director is a full-time position with an annual salary of $48,500.

“I just again want to thank AJ and everybody who has been filling in while we didn’t have a park and rec director,” said Councilman Kim Swank. “I know there’s been a lot of people who helped, and that’s greatly appreciated. I want to thank the park board for their extra effort in finding this candidate. I know that you’ve had a tough decision because you had some good candidates.”

Olson said the Shenandoah Park and Recreation program made a positive impact on him growing up in Shenandoah. His mom was on the Park Board when he was young.

“Our basements were storage for the concession stands and everything,” Olson said.

Olson remembers all the Park and Rec directors that have preceded him, starting with Scott Hope, then Mike Laughlin and Tiemeyer.

“It’s been a very important position in Shenandoah,” said Olson.

Olson said he couldn’t think of anything else in Shenandoah that ties the community together as the park and rec programs do.

Olson graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1999 before attending college at Northwest Missouri State in Maryville. He purchased the Emerald Isle in Imogene in 1999 and served as the mayor of Imogene for a term. Olson has also been involved with the Elks Youth Wrestling program.

Olson said he is excited for the opportunity to serve the community as its Park and Recreation director and will begin his duties on Monday, Dec. 20.

“It really means a lot to me,” said Olson.

In other business:

Council approved the consent agenda, which consisted of approving the Dec. 7 special meeting minutes. It also included renewal of Class C Liquor License with outdoor service and Sunday sales for J&R’s located at 113 S. Elm St and approving airport hangar lease agreement for Darrin Mitchell for hanger #18 and storage unit.

Council approved the abstract of claims for $443,430.70.

Council approved instituting proceedings to take additional action for the issuance of not to exceed $1,000,000 Taxable General Obligation Capital Loan Notes for the Shenandoah Fire Department aerial firetruck following a public hearing. Council approved a request for proposals on an aerial fire truck for the Shenandoah Fire Department. The aerial truck will include a custom fire pumping apparatus with a six-person full tilt cab with a 100-foot mid-mount platform. The City Clerk was authorized to publish the notice.

Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall thanked the city council members and community for the support of the aerial firetruck project. “It’s been a privilege working with everybody the last couple of years on a big project like this,” said Marshall. “Thank you.”

Council approved correcting the legal description of the property located at 1401 W. Sheridan Avenue.

Council approved the submission of the fiscal year 2023 FAA five-year Capital Improvement Program for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport. City Administrator AJ Lyman said the city commits to the provision of funds and a local match annually as long as the city has the funds available. He said the 10% match for the FAA typically comes from the rental of cropland.

Council approved solicitations of janitorial services for the city fitness center, armory and golf course and authorized the City Clerk to publish the notice.

Council approved the Cemetery Board’s 2021 annual report.

Council approved appointing Terry Engelmeyer to the Cemetery Board. Engelmeyer will replace Charles Hall, whose term expired. Engelmeyer’s term will expire on Dec. 14, 2026.