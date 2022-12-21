Kids light up the stage with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.”

As winter break draws near for students in Shenandoah, the countdown has also begun for the first day of Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's winter break youth camp.

While SWITG has hosted many theatre youth camps during the summer, this is the first time hosting a youth theatre camp over winter break. The camp will last five days, and at the end of the five days, campers will take the stage in the Rose Garden located at Sportsman Park in Shenandoah to present “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” Performances will be on Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. All performances will be general admission, with all seats costing $10.

With a cast of 39 students ranging from second to 12th grade, Director Julie Murren said she chose to hold the performance in the Rose Garden side of the building as it offers more seating for the audience.

Murren said cast rehearsals would start on Monday, Dec. 26, and run through Friday, Dec. 30, for four hours daily, giving the cast 20 hours of rehearsal time together. With winter break in full swing, which means no school, the cast will also have plenty of additional time to practice lines on their own.

Cast for “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” include Mya Young as Sam, Alex Nordyke as Santa Claus, Katelyn Darrah as Mrs. Claus, Johnathen Dunlap as Donner, Annalise McIntosh as Mrs. Donner, Berkley Brooks as Baby Rudolph, Sophie Baldwin as Young Rudolph, Jediah Hunter as Rudolph, Amelia McIntosh as Bumble, McKenna Priest as Young Hermey, Zoe Young as Hermey, Danika Colebank as Boss Elf, Lilly Johnson as Fireball, Madison Baldwin as Clarice, Alex McIntosh as Coach Comet, Nali Green as Clarice’s Father and Bella Nordyke as Yukon Cornelius.

Cast portraying the misfit toys include Lochlan Brand as King Moonracer, Ali Hansen as Charlie in the Box, Ryana Hunter as Dolly, Asher Hunter as Cowboy, Griffin Kozal as Train, Emma Bowen as Plan, Genevieve Kozal as Bird-Fish and Lilly Wittmer as Spotted Elephant.

Additional cast include Tegan Roush as Elf 1, Colbie Smith as Elf 2, Valerie Brown as Elf 3, Charlotte Weiss as Elf 4, Natalie Thompson as Aviator Elf, Gavin Brown as Reindeer 1, Adalyn Fidler as Reindeer 2 and Cambria Johnson as Reindeer 3. Ensemble (elves, reindeer, reporters include: Cambria Johnson, Rayna Hunter, Berkley Brooks, Sophie Baldwin, McKenna Priest, Adalyn Fidler, Lilly Johnson, Griffin Kozal, Gavin Brown, Levi Clark, Natalie Thompson, Zoey Roberts, Amelia McIntosh, Emma Bowen, Lochlan Brand, Asher Hunter, Genevieve Kozal, Charlotte Weiss, Tegan Roush, Boone Slater, Danika Colebank, Valerie Brown, Colbie Smith, Alex Clark, Ali Hansen, Lilly Wittmer, Annalise McIntosh, Nali Green, Johnathen Dunlap and Alex McIntosh.

Production Crew include Julie Murren as director, Kaitlyn Widger and Katelyn Darrah as student directors, Andy Hansen and Dakota Murren.

Murren said the performance will follow the claymation “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” show that has aired on public television since 1964. She said, “'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.' will have those songs you’re familiar with, like 'Silver and Gold,' 'Island of Misfit Toys' (and) the elf that wants to be a dentist. If you’ve seen that claymation 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,' then you’re going to be familiar with the story that happens in this play.”

Murren said the SWITG youth camps and programs have been very popular; over the past year, 90 children have participated in at least one of the youth programs. She said many kids participated in more than one youth program in 2022, so she omitted any overlaps to get an accurate count in figuring the numbers.

During 2022, Murren said SWITG hosted five youth programs starting in January with a one-day theatre camp on a no-school day. Other programs were the summer theatre camp where students performed “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” followed by the production of “Lion King Jr.” in July. Then in August, SWITG held an artist's workshop and is wrapping up the year with the winter break theatre camp “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.”

“So I think that’s pretty successful, and I think it shows that there is a lot of interest and that keeping the momentum going is going to continue to build our (youth) program and the interest for it,” Murren said.

Looking ahead to 2023, Murren said the response to the youth theatre camps has been so good that she has decided to split the summer theatre youth camps into two groups. She said camp for students in kindergarten through third grade will be held at the beginning of summer, and camp for students in fourth through eighth grade will be held at the end of summer.

“I think I could probably do a camp every month, and I could fill it up every time because we have so many interested kids,” Murren said.

Murren said Shenandoah has an excellent sports program in place for youth. She hopes to continue to grow the theatre program as she feels there are just as many students interested in theatre as in sports in the community. SWITG accepts and appreciates donations for its youth program and box office productions throughout the year.

Also new in 2023 will be the addition of a Shenandoah Elementary School production under the direction of Murren. Their first production will be “101 Dalmations” in May and is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The Shenandoah Middle School added a youth theatre program two years ago under the direction of Ashleigh Smith.