Kinney sworn in as Essex Mayor - fills role once held by his father

“Charles Kinney III was sworn in as Mayor of Essex on Dec. 8, 1981,” Essex City Clerk Mary Ohnmacht recited from a 1981 news article, before swearing in Calvin Kinney, the son of Charles Kinney III. Forty years later, to date, Kinney repeated the oath of office and was sworn in as mayor of Essex. Kinney has been on the City Council since 2007 and wanted to step up his civic involvement.

The oath of office was also administered to Nicole Wenstrand and Jeff Eshelman. Wenstrand was the lone incumbent running for one of two seats in the council race, after filling a vacancy in the 2019 elections. It was Eshelman’s first time running for a city office, and he said he is looking forward to working with the new mayor and the council for the city of Essex.

Next, Mayor Marion Durfey opened up a public hearing for the first reading of Resolution 2021-38, a resolution regarding sewer service charges. Durfey addressed the council and those attending, “Everyone knows we are going through some major updates in town, and we are trying not to hit everyone with a big increase at one time. There are many of us on fixed incomes and that is why we are trying to do it gradually but still be able to get projects done that we’ve started.” The public hearing was closed and the council approved the first reading.

In departmental news:

The police department and delinquent utility reports were approved without discussion.

discussion.

• Councilwoman Sandy Correll told the council that the cemetery board met and discussed the rule changes. A motion was made and approved to accept the changes.

• The fire department is requesting the purchase of air packs. The council is concerned that the last quote submitted had expired in July so they could not make a motion to approve the purchase. Since the department cannot use the current air packs after Dec. 31, they are in a tight spot for getting a new bid approved before ordering the air packs. Kinney encouraged members of the department to get the bid updated, get everything in order and get on the agenda by the January meeting so the bids could be approved. He assured members of the department that he is confident the council will make it happen.

• The council approved the election of Fire Chief Todd Franks and Assistant Fire Chief Richie Diehl.

• The city needs part-time, on-call help with garbage pick up as well as snow removal as they move forward into winter. The council will be posting notices, and Kinney added that word of mouth is probably more valuable so asked everyone to get the word out that help is needed.

In other business:

• Durfey told the council that correspondence from Keystone Laboratories, Inc. indicated a 10% price increase. There was no discussion from the council.

• Current work orders were approved. Durfey indicated there was a full page of them and thanked the city employees (Mark Marriott and Kelly Morehouse) for getting all the extra work orders done.

• Kinney wanted to publicly commend Marriott and Morehouse for their work and clean up of the brush pile. “It looks outstanding, and I have heard a lot of positive comments.”

• The council also approved the consent agenda that included minutes from three meetings in November, the treasurer’s report and the abstract of claims.

Due to the absence of City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen, Durfey asked the council if they would consider tabling the following agenda items until the January meeting:

• Hill/Olson complaints

• Nuisances and dangerous buildings

• Messages from the city attorney concerning resolution of a cemetery lot issue

The council deferred to Durfey and agreed that since Sorensen was involved in all of these issues, and there was no new information to report from the council, that it was best to table each matter until the January meeting.

In city clerk news, Ohnmacht was happy to let the council know that she hit the “submit” button on the water application. She added that she heard back from the bond attorney, and they will be able close on the SRF (State Revolving Fund) loan in January so to expect to move forward with that.

At the end of the meeting, Durfey wanted to address the council, “I thank the council for the last four years. I think you have a really good council coming forward, and I know it will all work very well together.”

Before the meeting was adjourned, Kinney asked Sandy Correll to come forward. He gave her a plant and a plague on behalf of the council. He said, “It’s been a pleasure serving with you. We appreciate everything you do for our community. Thank you so much.”

He also asked Durfey to come forward as he gave her a plaque and plant. “Madam Mayor, 20 years. You served with my father. You have been what this community can never have enough of. You’ve brought passion and heart, and you personally care. You will be missed in this room but you will never be forgotten. Congratulations and thank you so much.”

Kinney continued, “Let’s get our past mayor, Russ Hilker, up here. When he left he was a little under the weather so when Marion took office we didn’t have a chance to do this. He’s been the school superintendent and mayor and has done so much for our community. Thank you for everything you’ve done.”

Hilker spoke to all in attendance, “I know you guys didn’t come here to listen to me but I’ll make it quick. I served as mayor here for 10 years from 2007-2017. Marion was my mayor pro tem, and she took over when I couldn’t continue. She was elected to the office after that and has done a good job, and I know you will also be in good shape with Calvin.”

The next city council meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.