Friends and family of a 1990 Shenandoah graduate have organized a fundraiser that will benefit students with diabetes.

In memory of Kristy Wright Stanley, a 1990 graduate of Shenandoah High School, the Garrison’s Tavern in Essex will host the Kristy Wright Stanley’s Rockfest, an 80s/90s street dance event on June 18. The gates will open at 8 p.m., with the event officially running from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Stanley passed away in 2021, but during her illness, she was able to reconnect with many of her old friends. One of those friends was Rob Neligh (AKA DJ Rob). Neligh offered to DJ an 80s/90s party complete with music videos, but unfortunately, Stanley passed before the party could be held. Earlier this year, Neligh met with Stanley’s husband, Chris, and friend Lori Johnson to start working on a party to commemorate her. The team agreed that the party should be held as a fundraiser to help people locally in the fight against diabetes. Neligh is volunteering his talents and will project music videos on a big screen while the music plays. After considering different suggestions, Chris decided to donate the gate cost to local schools to help them purchase supplies for diabetic students.

The owners of the Garrison’s Tavern and Grill in Essex were approached with the idea of having Garrison’s host the street dance and were receptive to the idea and graciously agreed to donate the gate proceeds. Essex mayor Calvin Kinney and city employee Mark Marriott have been critical in ensuring all logistics are covered as the organizers are new to running a street dance in Essex.

Stanley had a unique ability to befriend anyone and everyone who met her. Her teenage and young adult years happened during the good old days when teenagers were allowed to socialize and listen to music in the Hy-Vee parking lot, spray their very tall hair with Aquanet (although she used Aussie Scrunch Spray), and enjoy watching videos on MTV. Her greatest loves were her husband Chris and son Nick.

People are encouraged to dress up as their favorite 80s/90s band or artist, wear their favorite 80s/90s look, or just come out and celebrate the era. You must be 21 to attend the event.