Labor Day Step Wave starts Friday for Fremont County Sheriff's Office

The Labor Day “Step Wave” is starting August 19, 2022, through September 5, 2022. This “Step Wave” is going to be focused on Impaired Drivers. So far in 2022, we have had four motor vehicle deaths in Fremont County. Three of the deaths were caused by impaired drivers.

So far this year in Fremont County there have been 73 total accidents involving 103 vehicles, with 21 injuries including five serious injuries.

We will be using STEP funds to pay for extra overtime during this Wave with the purpose of finding impaired drivers.

Always remember to plan ahead if you will be celebrating with an impairing substance. If you plan to indulge, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Call someone to give you a ride if you feel impaired! Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take the role seriously and do not partake in alcohol or any other drugs.