Lagging counties catching up on vaccine doses, Reynolds says

JOHNSTON --- Five counties that had their expected doses of the COVID-19 vaccines temporarily withheld by the state will receive their full supply and are expected to again this weekend, Gov. Kim Reynolds and state public health officials said Wednesday.

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were temporarily withheld last week in Washington, Chickasaw, Hancock, Poweshiek and Buchanan counties because they had not reached a state-established threshold for distributing the vaccine.

Reynolds said Wednesday during her weekly news conference that the decision to withhold the vaccine doses was not a punishment, but rather to ensure all doses in the state’s stockpile are immediately distributed. She said each of the five counties had several hundred unused doses of the vaccine, and that their administration rates were between 25% and 53%.

“That was not meant to be punitive. Instead, it was intended to allow local public health officials a week to administer the remaining supply of vaccine before their next shipment arrived.” Reynolds said. “With demand for vaccine far exceeding supply, there’s no reason that available doses should go unused week over week. Vaccines should be going into the arms of Iowans, not sitting in storage.”