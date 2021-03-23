Lakin Library and Envisioning Center now open in Tabor

Tabor’s new library, now named the Lakin Library and Envisioning Center, officially opened Feb. 16. Construction is being done by Rogge General Contractors Incorporated out of Lincoln, and the old building was scheduled to come down the second week of March, weather permitting. Dirt work and completion of the library parking lot will be done as soon as weather allows.
Having previously existed in a 1,000 square foot house turned into a library, the dream of a larger, more modern library started in 2001, with actual fundraising efforts by the Tabor Library Association beginning 2016.
With a total cost $1.7 million, fundraising, grants, and large donations played a huge role in making this new facility a reality. The library had four donors of over $100,000 each, including $680,000 from the Lakin Library, over $200,000 from Enhance Iowa, and donations from the Helen and Ralph Carl Foundation and Tabor Development Corporation. They also had four donors of over $50,000, including the Peter Kiewit Foundation, Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, Iowa West Foundation and Elizabeth Swanson Estate. They had at least 10 donors giving $10,000 to $50,000, and many others giving smaller but still incredibly important amounts.
The new 7,000-square-foot facility houses dedicated areas by age group and purpose, including a:
• geneology area;
• childrens area;
• teen room with lounge and gaming area;
• fiction and non-fiction area;
• cozy reading room with fireplace;
• Makerspace for arts/crafts/hobbies and more;
• programming room/conference room, and a
• large commercial kitchen.
The conference room and kitchen are both available for rental. The charge for the conference room is $150 for the day. Rental for the conference room and kitchen together is $200 for the day. If the two rooms are being rented for a birthday party or something that will last two hours or less, the charge is $100 for both. Civic groups such as 4H, boy scouts, girl scouts, etc, can rent facilities by free-will donation, depending on availability. Fundraisers of any kind will pay rental fees of $150 or $200 for both rooms per day. Contact the library to rent these facilities or check the city of Tabor’s webpage for information and availability.
Lakin Library and Envisioning Center’s Makerspace is home to Cricut machines, sewing machines, 3D pens, robotics, tools, GoPro cameras, cake image printer and cake pans, wood burning, leather working, whittling, wool felting and various other types of arts and craft supplies and kits. They are still raising money to add an embroidery machine, CNC machine or Glow Forge, serger, wood working equipment, 3D printer, green screen and more. Donations of money or items to the Makerspace are welcome, and potential donors should contact the library. Once the library has policy in place, library patrons will be able to check some items out from the Makerspace.
The library has four computers available for public use at no charge, and with no stated time limit unless demand exceeds availability. Copies can be printed for a cost of 25 cents for black and white or 50 cents per page for color copies. The library boasts 99.9 percent dedicated fiber with 200 mpbs speed. According to Librarian Dawn Miller, by this summer Tabor will have an access point on the fire station and city hall so the entire Main Street will have free wi-fi for visitors.
The library hosts several programs each week or monthly, including:
• Tabor-Fit , Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.;
• Toddler Time with Miss Dawn every other Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m.;
• Tabor Tuesday Brown Bag Lunch every second Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m., eat and learn Tabor history and facts;
• Trivia Tuesday for Adults every third Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m.;
• Book Club for Adults every fourth Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.;
• After School Workout exercise program for any age kids every other Wednesday from 4 to 4:45 p.m.;
• Fun and Games after school for any age kids every other Wednesday from 4 to 4:45 p.m.;
• STEAM activities (changing weekly, science, tech, engineering, art, math) Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m.;
• Cocktails and Mocktails Thirsty Thursday every other Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. for people over 21 to learn drink mixology;
• Movie and Popcorn every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Miller said the library is also working on starting a book club for younger adults (20-somethings), and looking for interested parties, as well as one for elementary/upper elementary age students.
They are also working on a grant for more health and wellness programming for all ages, and one for an outdoor community garden.
The library is currently hosting the Junior Duck Stamp Art Exhibit Tour, March 3-26. This exhibit includes about 54 pieces of Best of Show Junior Duck Stamp artwork from Iowa as displayed in a traveling national art exhibit.
The Lakin Library and Envisioning Center is located at 725 Main St. in Tabor, and the open days and hours are:
• Sunday Closed
• Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Tuesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday 10 a.m. to noon
Persons needing library services at times other than those listed above can call the library Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to request an appointment or materials. Miller said the library may be able to deliver materials to patrons at curbside or at their homes within the city limits in some cases.
A Lakin Library and Envisioning Center card is free for community members of Tabor, Thurman, and Fremont and Mills County residents whose towns are not contracted with other libraries. Open access is available to Iowa residents with a library card from any Iowa library.
The library website is http://www.tabor.lib.ia.us/. This site is being continually updated as changes in services and programs come up.
The library phone number is 712-629-2735, but the phones were not actually in yet at the time of this printing, and patrons were asked to call the librarian’s cell number, 402-515-4015, if they were unable to get through on the library phone. Miller’s email is: dawn.miller@tabor.lib.ia.us.