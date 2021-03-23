Lakin Library and Envisioning Center now open in Tabor

The conference room and kitchen are both available for rental. The charge for the conference room is $150 for the day. Rental for the conference room and kitchen together is $200 for the day. If the two rooms are being rented for a birthday party or something that will last two hours or less, the charge is $100 for both. Civic groups such as 4H, boy scouts, girl scouts, etc, can rent facilities by free-will donation, depending on availability. Fundraisers of any kind will pay rental fees of $150 or $200 for both rooms per day. Contact the library to rent these facilities or check the city of Tabor’s webpage for information and availability.