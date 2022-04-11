Lanning, Bauer join First National Bank Board of Directors

First National Bank has announced the election of two new members to their Board of Directors effective March 24. They include new First National Bank President Julie Lanning and Shenandoah Market President Michael J. Bauer.

Lanning was named President/CEO of First National Bank in January and she is succeeding Randy Huewe who officially retired April 1 after 16 years with the organization. Lanning has been with the bank since 1989 and has played a key role in the bank’s growth and she has been vital to the advancement of the bank’s products, services and technology.

Bauer has over 25 years of banking experience with specialty in ag lending along with being active in the Shenandoah community including helping get the MC2 club – a job shadowing and mentorship program for young adults – off the ground at Shenandoah Schools.

Greg Post, President and CEO of Northwest Financial Corp., First National Bank is a division of Northwest Financial Corp, commented, “We are very pleased with the appointment of Julie and Mike, both are outstanding bankers and each will bring unique skills, extensive banking knowledge and a passion for their communities to the board. Adding their experience to our already seasoned Board of Directors will provide tremendous value as we continue to focus on the safety and soundness of our bank.”

First National Bank is a full service community bank locally owned that specializes in commercial, ag and personal banking. First National Bank has offices in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah with assets of $428 million. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.