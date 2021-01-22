Latest appeal for PCR denied for Davis

On Thursday, Jan. 21, the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the denial of Brian Heath Davis's latest appeal for post-conviction relief.

In 2015, Davis was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend, Holly Durban, in July 2009. Durban was found in the bedroom of the couple's home south of Shenandoah on Highway 59 with a shotgun wound to her head.

The original appeal was filed in August 2017 by Davis, saying his legal defense was insufficient. In 2018, a district court judge denied Davis the request and Davis then filed additional motions, which were overruled. Davis then filed a notice of appeal.