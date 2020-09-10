 Skip to main content
Law enforcement search for missing Page County man
Law enforcement is asking for help in locating Donald Eugene (Gene) Ripley, who has been missing since early Sept. 4 when he left Uvalde, Texas.

Law enforcement officials, friends, and family are searching for a missing Page County resident. 

Donald Eugene Ripley, known as Gene, a long-time resident of Page County, has been missing since early Sept. 4 when he left Uvalde, Texas, and has yet to arrive home or to any friends or family members’ residence.

Ripley was last seen driving a red Chrysler Town and Country minivan, with license plate number HVM-886. The vehicle has no rack on top. Reportedly, the license plate was read in Denton County, Texas, 28 hours after he left Uvalde.

Ripley has been entered nationwide as missing, and Facebook posts have also listed him as missing with the provided information. A Silver Alert has been issued in Texas. Ripley has a medical condition and requires medication daily. It is believed that the supply that he possibly took with him would be close to running out if not already gone.

Ripley is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 215 pounds with brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ripley should contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 712-542-5193 or their local Law Enforcement Agency.

