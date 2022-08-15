Lawson, Shane join Shenandoah Fire Department

Two new volunteers have recently joined the Shenandoah Fire Department.

During the Aug. 9 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the council approved Matthew Shane and Preston Lawson as volunteer firefighters. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall explained that volunteers must complete a six-month probationary period before going to the council for approval.

When first applying, Marshall said an interview panel of volunteer firefighters from the department screens individuals, and then a vote is taken. Those getting through the interview process would then start a six-month probation period. During the six-month probationary period, Marshall said individuals would undergo an orientation process and be assigned to a mentor. During orientation, they are taught basic firefighting skills and become familiar with the gear. Marshall said these individuals are focused on learning during this time and are only at fire scenes as support to the department. He said they would not enter a structure during the probationary period.

Once passing the probationary period, individuals would go before the City Council for approval to be permanent volunteers in the department. He said the next step is for those firefighters to attend an essentials of firefighting course during their first year on the department. He said this is usually done over a weekend. Then within two years of joining the department, they are strongly encouraged to take a Firefighter One course and receive that certification. The 300-hour course will cover all the firefighter skills needed when engaging in a structure fire, said Marshall.

The Shenandoah Fire Department currently has 27 volunteers; Marshall said that is a good number.

“We are very blessed to have 27, but in a perfect world, 30-35 would be fabulous,” he said.

Marshall said the struggle to recruit volunteers is ongoing everywhere. He attributes some of that to the change of times. Looking back, he said at one time, many of the volunteers were prominent business owners in Shenandoah that had ownership in the community. Now, he said, there are not as many locally-owned businesses. He said another struggle with finding volunteers is that all companies are struggling with staffing issues. It is hard to allow individuals to leave when a call comes in if they are short-staffed. He said when Eaton Corp. shut down several years ago in Shenandoah, it hurt the department because many of their volunteers were employed there and were allowed to leave for calls. On a positive note, Marshall added that several younger volunteers have stepped up to volunteer over the past year.

“It’s just getting harder and harder to have a good base here in town,” he said.

Marshall said the number one thing they look for in a volunteer is simple: “We look for a good citizen who wants to serve his or her community.”

He said individuals with a “stake in the game,” meaning ownership in the community, typically make good volunteers.

While being a volunteer is very rewarding, Marshall said it could be physically draining, and you will see some unpleasant things in any line of first responder work.

He described the feeling of having the fire pager sound in the middle of the night. “You go from a deep sleep to hitting the ground running pretty fast,” Marshall said. He said your adrenaline is up, and then by the time you get the gear ready after a fire call to roll for the next time and get home, it is time to shower and go to work.

Marshall said firefighters need to have a good support system at home for those difficult situations.

“If they don’t have support, it’s going to be a miserable experience for them,” he said.

Marshall said he has not regretted one day of being on the department and is thankful for the support he has had from family over the years.

He said as a firefighter, you hope that you have helped someone make a bad situation a little more enduring, and if you do everything in your power to help them with their situation, that is a good feeling. Marshall said it is also rewarding to give someone guidance or a solution to a problem they are facing. He said a good firefighter has empathy and that empathy is good to have in all situations, not just in an emergency.

“Empathy goes 100 miles with everybody in this business no matter who it is,” Marshall said.

Being a firefighter “has its heartaches,” he said, but is also “very rewarding.”

“I wouldn’t take any of it back,” Marshall said. “It's been a very good thing in my life.”

Marshall has been a member of the Shenandoah Fire Department for the past 20 years. He served as a volunteer firefighter for his first 12 years, then moved into the role of the second captain, then assistant chief, and was appointed and sworn in as the chief in December of 2019.

Marshall encourages anyone interested in joining the department to stop by the fire station in person and fill out an application.