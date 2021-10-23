Legal challenge to federal vaccine requirement faces uphill climb, expert says

“I think most courts would be persuaded, regarding precedence in public health, that this (federal rule) should be upheld,” Hill said. “People who have appealed vaccine mandates across the country … have not been very successful in getting a stay.”

Hill said she expects any legal challenge by the state would center on the Biden administration’s use of the Emergency Temporary Standard, under which the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration, or OSHA, can issue a rule that goes into effect immediately.

Hill said the state’s legal challenge could also attack the fact that the Biden administration implemented the rule only for large employers, exempting those with fewer than 100 employees.

But the federal government could defend both of those arguments, Hill said, for example by pointing out that the government first and for more than a year tried advocating for voluntary vaccine participation before deciding to move to a requirement for large businesses.