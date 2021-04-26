Legislative leaders call for ban on ’vaccine passports’

“While I believe in the efficacy of the vaccine enough to get it myself and encourage Iowans to do the same, I also respect that it’s a personal choice,” Reynolds told reporters at an April 7 news conference. “But I strongly oppose vaccine passports, and I believe that we must take a stand as a state against them, which I intend to do either through legislation or executive action. I will also continue to do my part to educate and encourage Iowans about the importance of being vaccinated.”

The governor is encouraging Iowans to get vaccinated as soon as possible, taking whichever form of the vaccine they choose. At the same time, she said deciding to be vaccinated should be a personal choice and would not be required by the state.

Instead of trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist, Democrats said, Statehouse Republicans should be focusing on problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic that are real.

“I wish she would have had this kind of laser focus proactively and preemptively on getting vaccines into Iowans’ arms earlier, that she's having on vaccine passports,” said Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights.