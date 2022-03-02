Legislators summarize new Iowa tax plan

Iowans will go from paying the eighth highest income tax rate in the nation to the fourth lowest as a result of a tax bill passed late last week by the Iowa Legislature.

Iowa State Sen. Mark Costello and Iowa State Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, both Republicans, shared details of the bill with constituents who gathered Feb. 26 at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda for the second of three legislative briefings scheduled for this year. The briefings are sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and Clarinda Economic Development Corporation.

“We were able to work with the Senate and now have, what I think, is a very positive plan for one of the largest tax cuts that will make the state of Iowa competitive, and also give tax relief to our taxpayers in the state of Iowa,” Dolecheck said.

Although the tax bill featured cuts in many areas, Costello said it mainly focused on income taxes paid by Iowa citizens. The bill established a flat 3.9% tax to be paid by all Iowans.

“That would make everyone pay the same rate and it ends up being a tax cut for everybody that pays income taxes,” Costello said.

The new tax rate will be phased in over a period of four years with the 3.9% mark being reached in 2026. With this move, Iowa becomes one of 11 states with a flat rate of some form on income taxes.

Meanwhile, the bill also cuts the corporate taxes paid by Iowa businesses. Costello said companies in the highest bracket would see a 1% reduction, from 9.8% to 8.8%, in corporate taxes.

Dolecheck said the original tax plan drafted by the House of Representatives did not include corporate tax cuts. Instead, the members of the House felt there issues with some of the tax credits that needed to be addressed first.

“We are able to do that in a compromise bill,” Dolecheck said. “We were able to do some things in that structure, as we bought down the corporate tax rate, to be able to control some of that expenditure side, and the tax credit piece of it, to make sure they were legitimate and utilized like they were meant to be.”

The bill also fully eliminates taxes on retirement income. This would include 401(k) plans, IRAs and pension plans.

“We see too many people retire and then move out of the state. So, hopefully, this will help retain our retired Iowans and make it easier for them to stay here in the state with their families,” Costello said.

Democrats in the Legislature have argued the plan overwhelmingly benefits wealthier Iowans.

They pointed to an analysis by the Department of Management, the state budget office, which shows the median Iowa household will see an average reduction of $593 on their state income taxes, while the wealthiest Iowans — those earning $1 million or more — will see a $67,000 reduction.

Overall, Dolecheck said the tax package is based on Iowa enjoying 3.5% in revenue growth each year. Normally, he said, the state has approximately 4% of annual growth.

Therefore, Dolecheck said the House of Representatives wanted to ensure the state had the money available long-term to fund its priority programs. Those programs would include education, law enforcement, the court system and public safety.

“The piece we were able to put in the agreement with the Senate is we take money from the Taxpayer Relief Fund, which automatically goes in. If we have revenue growth in the state that’s below 3.5%, then the money automatically transfers out of our Taxpayer Relief Fund to bring that up to 3.5% growth so we can sustain our five-year projections and fund our priorities,” Dolecheck said.

As a result, Costello and Dolecheck agreed the new tax plan should make Iowa more appealing to companies and individuals looking to call the state home.

“We feel it’s going to help attract businesses to Iowa and individuals to Iowa,” Costello said.

-- Erin Murphy of the Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed.