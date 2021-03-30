Legislature prepares for second funnel

“Due to our age, he is not only going to be faced with the death tax, but we’re probably going to leave him some mortgage. That just puts some insurmountable debt on a young man to continue farming,” Hakes said.

Dolecheck confirmed he and Costello support eliminating the inheritance tax altogether.

“That’s kind of a federal issue. I think Senator (Charles) Grassley and Senator (Joni) Ernst as well as the majority of our Congressional delegation feel the same way. It would be detrimental to many of our farmers across the state of Iowa if they eliminate the inheritance tax deduction proposals,” Dolecheck said.

Hakes also asked about the Paycheck Protection Program loans being offered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hakes said they participated in the program and followed the rules as outlined, but are now being removed from the second round of loans.

Costello and Dolecheck said he should contact the office of U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne by email for assistance. The legislators also told Hakes to be sure to include his address so it is clear the family is constituents of Axne’s district.

Also during the event, Costello and Dolecheck briefly reviewed efforts to promote the use of biofuels in the state. Iowa would like to make E15 available statewide by 2025. However, there are concerns over how the transition from the current E10 biofuel blend to E15 would impact smaller retail locations.