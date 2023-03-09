Lemon Fresh Laundry takes the worry out of doing laundry with modern technology and wash-and-dry plus ironing services.

Local residents filled the new laundromat at 601 W Sheridan Ave., in Shenandoah, on March 9 to celebrate the grand opening of Lemon Fresh Laundry with an open house and Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association ribbon cutting. The laundromat officially opened on Jan. 23.

Manager Kathy Silvestre said the laundromat incorporated modern technology and all front-load machines to make laundry more convenient for patrons. Don’t have quarters or are low on cash? You can pay with your debit or credit card through the Dexter Pay App. With the app, simply select the washer or dryer you want to use and start the machine with your phone.

Sylvestre said your water temperature, dry time and everything you need can be selected through the app. She said the app would notify you when your washer or dryer has stopped if you want to walk through the stores downtown or grab a bite to eat at one of several restaurants located on Sheridan Avenue. If you prefer to use cash, Silvestre said a change machine is available in the facility.

Beginning March 9, Lemon Fresh Laundry will offer drop-off wash-n-fold, ironing and seamstress services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; for appointments, call 712-828-0591.

Owners Brad and Tami Sorensen chose the location of the laundromat for two reasons. Brad said downtown Shenandoah is already a high-traffic area; add in a laundromat and the traffic increases, benefiting the other surrounding businesses as well.

“As it turned out, the location was ideal,” Brad said.

Brad estimated it cost an additional $150,000 to build a new facility versus remodeling an existing building.

“But I just couldn’t find one that was right and I didn’t want to cut corners,” Brad said. “Ultimately, all of the other options I looked at would have been a very poor second best compared to what we did here.”

Brad said he is pleased with the size and design of the laundromat, commenting on the large windows letting natural light filter in. He said the facility is “right in the heart of town” and will be a “win-win” for his business and other businesses in the downtown district.

“I would like to thank the community,” Brad said during the ribbon cutting. “My father came here in '62 when I was a 2-year-old and operated a full-service gas station for many years, and that grew into a Good Year tire store. He and I were partners for 21 years and then I segued into the used car business.”

In a previous interview, Silvestre said Sorensen opened Sorensen Auto Plaza in Shenandoah 22 years ago.

Approaching retirement, Brad said he was looking for opportunities to invest in real estate rather than the markets and said a laundromat is something the community of Shenandoah needed. However, he said he learned through research that for a laundromat to be successful, it needs to be in a community with a population of around 11,000 people.

“Shenandoah's far too small for that,” Brad said. “But I visited the surrounding communities and the laundromats were all as old as I am and probably in equally poor shape. So I felt like if I did an A1 first class job, we could attract laundromat users from several counties.”

Sorensen said it was a gamble, but his theory that people would drive that 20 or 30 miles for a nice laundromat turned out to be true.

“I think over the year to come, we're going to see continued growth as people discover us,” Brad said.

“Shenandoah’s been very good to us and we’re very thankful. We raised two wonderful children in the school system here and I grew up in the school system here. It’s a place where we felt safe raising a family. It's our pleasure to give back.”

Gregg Connell, SCIA executive vice president, said Brad first approached him about constructing a laundromat in Shenandoah last summer. The Shenandoah City Council approved Sorensen’s purchasing of the lot at its Feb. 22 meeting for $2,500 with a 3-to-2 vote.

“Once Brad came in the office, I knew three things would happen,” Connell said. “First, he would do an incredible amount of research on it. Second, he would get it done and third, it would be successful.”

Brad said Silvestre has been the energy behind the project.

“Kathy had the ambition to go in on this with me because as I’m approaching retirement, I didn’t need another challenge,” Brad said.

Silvestre said the process from beginning to end had been an amazing experience. She said the community support is appreciated and the customers are keeping the facility clean. The facility is not only helping Shenandoah, but surrounding communities, she said.

“We appreciate all the support,” Silvestre said. “Brad and Tami have been awesome. For somebody to want to do something like this for the town is pretty awesome.”

Lemon Fresh Laundry will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with automatic lock and unlock doors. The building is equipped with cameras for safety and is always well lit.