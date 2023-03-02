Shenandoah has entered a new era of modern laundry with the grand opening of Lemon Fresh Laundry downtown. Shenandoah Chamber & Industry will commemorate the advancement with a Ribbon Cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9. Open house with coffee, refreshments and snacks will follow until noon.

The spacious Lemon Fresh Laundry is located at 601 W. Sheridan Ave., at the corner lot that was vacant nine years after the city tore down a dilapidated building. Owners Brad and Tammy Sorensen purchased the property from the city to build the new business and fill the vacant space on Shenandoah’s main street.

When entering the well-lit facility, patrons are surrounded by glass and shiny silver metallic wall-mounted washing machines and dryers. They operate with cash or by debit or credit card through Dexterpay.com. There are large machines that can wash multiple king-sized bedspreads.

Kathy Silvestre manages the facility, which is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Doors open and lock automatically. The business contact number is 712-215-2249.