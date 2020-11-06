Lending a helping hand to the community they serve

Employees of First National Bank in Shenandoah took advantage of the nice weather this week to give back to the community.

President of the Shenandoah branch Mike Bauer said the Conover family, who owns First National Bank of Creston, Afton, and Shenandoah and Northwest Financial Bank, is very committed to the communities they serve.

One of the many ways, the Conover family gives back each year is by providing each employee with eight hours of paid community service time.

Bauer explains that each employee must spend eight hours a year, providing community service for the community or a charity during business hours instead of reporting to work.

This week, employees of the Shenandoah branch spent time sprucing up Rose Hill Cemetery in preparation for Veterans Day. When work was complete at the cemetery, the employees moved to the Shenandoah Golf Course to help pick up fallen limbs and twigs.

Bauer said the Shenandoah branch has 14 employees who provided community service this week, totaling 112 hours.