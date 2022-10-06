Lexi Gray makes it to Nationals for pedal tractor pull

The rules are simple: keep both hands on the wheel, feet on the pedals and pedal with all your might.

When Lexi Gray decided to compete in the local pedal tractor pulls in Essex during the 2021 Labor Day Celebration and then again at the 2021 Popcorn Days in Hamburg, she and her family had no idea they would end up at the National Pedal Tractor Pull Championships the following year.

Lexi is the daughter of Tamara and Jake Gray. She is five years old and is a kindergartner in Shenandoah. Competing and placing as one of the top three contestants in both Essex and Hamburg pedal tractor pulls qualified Lexi to compete at the state level this past September in Mason City. Placing third at state, Lexi then qualified to compete at the National Pedal Pull Championships on Sept. 24, held at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, and received third place.

“I love watching her have fun and being able to teach her about sportsmanship at a young age,” Tamara said. “Watching her be excited makes me excited too.”

At Nationals, Tamara said Lexi competed against 25 others in her age group, and five competitors, including Lexi, accomplished full pulls. A full pull is when the competitor can pedal the tractor the entire course length and reach the finish line. Tamara said those five competed in a pull-off to determine the winner.

Lexi said it was difficult, but she enjoyed competing at the local, state and national levels and described how it got harder to pedal the further she went down the course. She loved having a big cheering section of family with her at Nationals, where she said she received a “gold necklace,” which was her medal and a trophy for third place. Since her whole family was with her at Nationals, Lexi said they made it a family vacation and visited Mt. Rushmore before heading home.

Lexi could not compete at any of the local pedal tractor pulls this year, but said she is ready to compete again next year.