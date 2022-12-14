Libraries rebound from pandemic

Attendance at the four public libraries located in Page County continued to grow in 2022 as the facilities continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directors of the libraries in Clarinda, Coin, Essex and Shenandoah met with the Page County Board of Supervisors Dec. 13 to share their annual reports for Fiscal Year 2022. The fiscal year extended from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

Shenandoah Public Library Director Carrie Falk said more than 77,000 people had visited the libraries during the fiscal year.

"That is an over 40% increase from the previous year. Now, granted, the last two years have not been very good years, so it's going to make this year look really good. But it's very nice to see us getting back to where we were before 2020," Falk said.

"Year upon year, since 2020, we've been getting back up there. Like Carrie said, we're still not back to pre-pandemic levels. But I imagine within a year or two we'll either be at or exceeding those," Lied Public Library Director Andrew Hoppmann of Clarinda said.

Director Sabrina Marriott said the rise in number of visitors was very apparent at the Lied Public Library in Essex. She said the library had 2,301 visitors during Fiscal Year 2022 compared to only 672 in the prior year. That was a 242% increase.

In conjunction with the overall rise in attendance, Falk said the libraries saw the number of people attending programs offered by the libraries increase by more than 100%. Falk said that figure was aided by the fact the libraries were able to offer 40% more programs than they were the prior two years.

"It really is nice to see people coming back in and using the libraries on a regular basis," Falk said. "It's been really nice to have our programming back and see the way people use the library and the things they can learn. The nice thing is it's not just kids' programming. It's not just adult programming. We have a lot of programming where it's intergenerational. So we have families that are learning together."

As for the number of items borrowed at the libraries, Falk said those figures stayed steady this year.

However, she said there was a 17% increase in the number of items borrowed by rural patrons.

"That's been a really good bonus. We're really glad to see our rural patrons use the libraries here in Page County," Falk said.

Marriott said the number of rural customers using the library in Essex increased from 19 to 53. In addition, Marriott said people from Blanchard, College Springs, Northboro and Yorktown have library cards with the Essex library.

One of the more popular items patrons have been borrowing from the libraries have been Wi-Fi hotspots. Falk said the hotspots were checked out a total of 536 times, or approximately four times per week.

Page County provided the libraries with additional funding last year specifically to purchase more of the devices. The Wi-Fi hotspots utilize cellular data to create an internet connection for computers and other devices.

"I believe all of us are a two-week checkout on our hotspots, so they turn over fairly well," Falk said. "On ours, we are averaging between five and nine people on reserve for those 12 hotspots at any given time. So the demand is definitely still there."

Hoppmann said they are continuing to look at ways to address the need for internet connectivity throughout the county.

"The hotspots help, but also providing high speed wireless at each library helps as well," he said.

The four library directors also shared highlights from their facilities during the fiscal year. Falk said the Shenandoah Public Library had received grants from the American Library Association and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Falk said 71 people served as volunteers at the Shenandoah Public Library during the year. They provided 674 hours of service, which was equivalent to almost 17 weeks of full-time employment.

"By having those volunteers we were able to provide a lot more programs and other things for our community," Falk said.

In the spring, Hoppmann said the Clarinda library hosted a mini art show. There were 77 small canvases on display at the show featuring art created by families or individuals from the community.

The library also has a one-week pass people may check out to utilize the facilities at the Lied Center in Clarinda. The library is also offering courses on the use of a Glowforge laser cutter.

Coin Library Director Barbara McCollum said that facility has expanded its hours in order to be open a second night of the week. The library offers evening hours on Monday and Thursday.