Liljedahl honored as ‘Iowan of the Day’ at 2022 Iowa State Fair

An Essex resident was recently recognized during the Iowa State Fair for the work she does in her community.

Each year since 1997, the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products have selected one Iowa resident for each of the 10 days of the Iowa State fair and recognized that person as an Iowan of the Day. The program is meant to honor individuals living in Iowa who make a difference in their community.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Jeannine Liljedahl of Essex was awarded the honor of being the Iowan of the Day on the Bill Riley Stage at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. When selecting the Iowans from the submitted nominations, the judges look for individuals that have demonstrated integrity, pride, hard work and dedication to their community, according to a press release.

Liljedahl was nominated because the community of Essex feels she has a generous soul and positively impacts individuals in the community, the release stated. Providing food security and inclusivity for people in the community is a passion of Liljedahl, and her perseverance and work bless the community.

Liljedahl said she found out that she had been nominated and had won all simultaneously – it was very excited.

“I love the Iowa State Fair, and it’s really an honor to represent southwest Iowa,” she said.

Volunteering is something Liljedahl said she has always enjoyed but became more involved in volunteering in the community after she was married. The food pantry is where Liljedahl “found my calling,” she said.

“Everybody deserves to have food,” Liljedahl said. “I don’t know what it’s like not to have food in my cupboard. I don’t know how that feels.”

Liljedahl said it breaks her heart to think about someone not having food to eat. For the past 19 years, she has volunteered at the Community Food Pantry in Shenandoah, serving Blanchard, Coin, Essex, Farragut, Northboro and Shenandoah. She is currently the president of the food pantry.

Starting as a volunteer, she has been instrumental in the success of the Shenandoah Food Pantry. Liljedahl said she originally wanted to create a food pantry specifically for Essex but wasn’t sure where to start, so she became a volunteer at the Shenandoah Food Pantry.

She later realized Essex didn’t need its own food pantry, as the one in Shenandoah was well organized and had a great group of volunteers. Liljedahl credits some of the success of the food pantry to a supportive community.

“I’d like to think we have a good name in the community,” Liljedahl said. “When I walk out of there, and it doesn’t matter when it’s like hopefully, I’ve helped somebody today. Hopefully, it made a little bit of a difference in their life.”

She said you meet many great people as a volunteer and become friends with some of the clients. She has no regrets and is grateful she became involved with the food pantry. Lilidahl said last year, the pantry extended its services and now provides an area where clients can shop for clothing, household items, books and other items that have been donated at no charge when they pick up their food.

Liljedahl was also the co-founder and director of the Little Red Wagon, which delivered meals to Essex homebound residents for about 20 years. She said restaurants would prepare and package the food in to-go containers, and then she and volunteers would deliver the meals to residents in Essex.

“When we started that, there were three of us, and I thought if we can last a year,” said Liljedahl.

Twenty years later, Liljedahl said it had been a lot of fun but a lot of work and had to discontinue the Little Red Wagon service to continue her work at the food pantry. She has always felt that it is time to stop if she can't give something her all.

In addition to her work in the community with the food pantry and meal service, Liljedahl also serves as a board member for Southview Village low-rent housing. She is a foundation member and gift shop volunteer at the Shenandoah Medical Center and is involved in PEO (women’s scholarship organization), while also serving on the library board, Rotary Club, West Central Community Action Board, Magistrate Selection Committee, Shenandoah Book Club and Essex Study and Service club.

Liljedahl said that she loves all the delicious food at the Iowa State Fair, but she also likes the fact that it is still something you can go and do as a family. She also said while she expects no recognition for her volunteer efforts, “it’s really nice sometimes to be recognized.”

Each Iowan of the Day recipient receives accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, a cash prize, admission tickets to the Iowa State Fair, use of a golf cart for the day to make their way around the fairgrounds and VIP parking on the fairgrounds.