Liquor license approved for Legacy 3 Theatre in Shenandoah

When the Legacy 3 theatre reopens next month in Shenandoah, patrons will have the option to purchase alcohol.
During the May 25 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the Council unanimously approved a new permit Class C Liquor License with Sunday Sales for Main Street Theatre in Shenandoah. City Administrator AJ Lyman said Bill Barstow, owner of Main Street Theatres, indicated alcohol sales would be limited to groups where all individuals were age 21 or over. Lyman said it was more of a convenience for patrons as Barstow indicated the volume of alcohol sold was low.
Lyman said Main Street Theatres has been operating with a liquor license in Nebraska and Iowa for about 11 years with no issues.
“He (Barstow) also said that about 75% of their ticket sales go to adults who are 21 or over,” said Lyman. “So everyone gets the impression that kids are the ones going to movies, but they’ve found that that’s not exactly the case.”
Lyman said the theater is expected to open on June 1.
In other business, the council:
Approved the sale of city-owned property at 1307 W. Lowell Avenue to Roy and Julie Herald for $1,000.
Approved the first reading and waived the second and third reading adopting an amendment for the peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants ordinance for the vendor fairs during the Fourth of July and Shenfest celebrations.
Accepted the airport improvement completion of the four-unit T-Hanger construction project section 2 P.C. Concrete Taxi-Lanes, performed by Jensen Builders, Ltd. of Fort Dodge as recommended by McClure Engineering Company. The final contract price was $94,890.
Approved the final payment for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport T-Hanger construction project for $4,744.50 to Jensen Builders, Ltd.
Approved the open and close fees for burials effective June 1. The Cemetery Board approved the increase on May 5. It was indicated the last time the open and close fees were increased was in 2013.
Approved a proposed budget amendment for the fiscal year 2021 and set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on June 8.
Approved a parking closure request from Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. for 611 W. Sheridan Avenue for June 1 – 4 for debris removal during renovation. The store will temporarily move operations to the old Micky G’s building located at 517 W. Sheridan Avenue during the store remodel.
Approved The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah’s street closure request on July 3. Parade route maps indicating street closures are available at City Hall.
Approved sewer adjustment requests for 1404 S. Elm Street for $59.31 and 2 Sheila Circle for $28.14.
Approved rate/salaries for part-time seasonal employees for the Wilson Aquatic Center and Rose Hill Cemetery.