Liquor license approved for Legacy 3 Theatre in Shenandoah

When the Legacy 3 theatre reopens next month in Shenandoah, patrons will have the option to purchase alcohol.

During the May 25 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the Council unanimously approved a new permit Class C Liquor License with Sunday Sales for Main Street Theatre in Shenandoah. City Administrator AJ Lyman said Bill Barstow, owner of Main Street Theatres, indicated alcohol sales would be limited to groups where all individuals were age 21 or over. Lyman said it was more of a convenience for patrons as Barstow indicated the volume of alcohol sold was low.

Lyman said Main Street Theatres has been operating with a liquor license in Nebraska and Iowa for about 11 years with no issues.

“He (Barstow) also said that about 75% of their ticket sales go to adults who are 21 or over,” said Lyman. “So everyone gets the impression that kids are the ones going to movies, but they’ve found that that’s not exactly the case.”

Lyman said the theater is expected to open on June 1.

In other business, the council:

Approved the sale of city-owned property at 1307 W. Lowell Avenue to Roy and Julie Herald for $1,000.