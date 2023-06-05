The Page County Board of Supervisors approved a motion for the renewal of an alcohol license for Jackie Blue, LLC, dba Jacqueline’s in Shenandoah. The 2-1 vote was against the wishes of three community residents who spoke about their displeasure at the supervisor’s June 1 meeting.

Ernie Aust, Marty Maher and Jerry McDonald voiced their opinions about recent drag shows that have performed in the area and been scheduled at Jacqueline’s.

Aust encouraged the board to examine ordinances in regard to those attending these types of activities and to monitor the venues to make sure there are no minors allowed to be in attendance.

“Some people say it is just fun and games and the shows don’t have an impact on what people do,” he said. “However, it is an attack on God’s design on men, women and family life. Please be aware of the adverse effect it has on our society.”

Maher told supervisors it would be prudent to stop these types of activities in the community.

“Marriage and family are the building blocks in our community and these things are scandalous to a healthy society and are a perversion of our sexual identity. If this is allowed, where does it stop?” he asked.

McDonald added, “I do a lot of shopping in the county, there are good schools, and there has been a lot of work done to make it a good place. Why ruin what we have by bringing in bad morals?”

Supervisor Todd Maher, who voted in favor of the license, said he struggled with the decision of renewing the license.

“I’ve gotten a lot of emails about this. I’ve thought about it a great deal,” he said. “To me, it comes down to morality vs. legality. Legally, they are a private business that is entitled to do what they want at their business as long as it falls under all legal guidelines, not so much moral guidelines. As a Christian, I struggle with that part. But, I also believe people have a right to choose what business and what activities they are going to support.”

Supervisor Judy Clark agreed and also voted in favor of the motion.

“I don’t think we have the right to judge their choices,” she said. “They are only asking for a liquor license. Legally we can’t deny that. I think we have a legal obligation to this business to approve the liquor license because that is all they are asking for.”

Casting the dissenting vote, Supervisor Jacob Holmes stated that he believes drag shows are a perversion of adult entertainment.

“This is not good in Page County. I question the license to do something like this,” he said. “We can deny a liquor license if we feel the business doesn’t have a moral standard. Morality is mentioned in the code. What does that mean? I don’t know. So I say wait on this so we can make sure. Regardless, I’ll abstain or vote no. They’ve crossed the line and I’m not going to support that.”

Supervisor Maher said that the supervisors were not legally allowed to “push our morals onto businesses that have a choice, and citizens that have a choice.”

“If we want to pursue an ordinance in the future, we can do that, but right now there is no ordinance,” he said.

In other business:

County Engineer J.D. King updated the board on activities and work his team has been doing the past few weeks. He summarized the work completed, started and continued on area roads and bridges.

“We had a resignation of a blade operator this week,” he said. “We will focus on that position and first post it internally to see if someone will take it. Then we will play musical chairs to fill all the positions and see what ends up needing filled. If no one internally wants it, then we will go outside to fill it.”

Andrew Hoppmann, director of the Lied Public Library, reported county library news to the supervisors.

“There are lot of things planned and a lot of activities for kids and families to do during the summer break,” he said. “No one from Coin could attend because they are all volunteers, and it’s hard for them to get to meetings like this. But they are open quite a bit and doing a lot of good things. I encourage you to get down there and check it out. Essex is busy, too. They have a different theme each week that includes movies, crafts and music. They are just as busy as Clarinda and Shenandoah.”

The landscaping at the Clarinda Public Library has taken on a new look thanks to local support.

“We have nearly completed the new landscaping at the library thanks to the Clarinda Public Library Foundation, Page County Community Foundation and the City of Clarinda,” Hoppmann said. “We freshened up many of the plants and made it easier to maintain.”

He added that they are also making the handicap parking stall wider for ease of wheelchair use and safety reasons.

“I also want to share with all of you a calendar and a list of all June and July activities. We have over 70 activities planned for all ages. Activities include weekly events for the kids and family and community events,” Hoppmann said.

Shenandoah Library Director Carrie Falk told supervisors she wanted to share a calendar as well, and highlight a few big dates.

“This year we have a lot of activities and events. Today is the kick off for our summer reading plan and readers can earn badges all summer,” she said. “On June 21, we’re going to have a Parade of Wheels at Priest Park. We’ll start with a safety presentation and anyone who wants to ride in the parade can do so. June 22, we are having a come and go workshop at the library from 2:30 to 5:30 (p.m.), and everybody will get to make their own hat. Lastly, the library is again offering 24 day passes for kids each week for the Wilson Aquatic Center. We will do this for nine weeks, so a total of 216 passes will be given over the course of the summer. It is first come, first serve, and they get to sign up for any day the pool is open. It’s been a great partnership for us through Shenandoah Rotary, who has helped fund it, and our Parks and Recreation. It’s another way for us to help out the community.”

County Attorney Carl Sonksen asked the board to summarize changes and additions in the county wind ordinance. The Southwest Iowa Herald will have a more detailed story on this agenda item.