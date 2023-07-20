Sherrie Brink of Farragut questioned supervisors about items related to wind turbines at the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting on July 19.

“At one time, you were told that the ordinances and decommission regulations of Fremont County were better than other Iowa counties. Who told us that?” she asked.

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said he had no comment due to current litigation concerning the wind turbines.

In January, a local citizens group filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court against Fremont County regarding alleged mishandlings of regulating wind turbines in the county.

In June, Judge Greg Steensland ordered a dismissal of a lawsuit stating that the petitioners failed to state a claim upon which relief may be granted, statutory requirements were satisfied and other claims failed as a matter of law. Petitioners appealed the decision within days of the order.

Brink is not part of the litigation but a rural resident of Farragut who indicated she was new to windmill research in March and has attended board meetings to express concerns on a variety of turbine issues.

Brink also inquired about a presentation on a moratorium that had been scheduled.

Chairman Chris Clark echoed Sheldon’s words. “We can’t do any business regarding the turbines because it’s back in litigation," he said.

Brink conveyed her concerns about an impact study.

“The counts on eagles, bats and that is something to consider," she said. "The last study was done in 2018. So, if Invenergy wants to come in, don’t they have to have another count? It should be every five years.”

Clark told Brink that it isn’t the responsibility of the board to do the impact study, but supervisors are just required to check to see that it is done.

“That information will have to come from Fish and Wildlife and the DNR," he said.

In other business, supervisors approved:

• Two IDOT payment vouchers for HGM Associates at the request of Robbie Kromminga, deputy engineer. Those included engineering services per agreement through June 30 for J-10 & J-24 at a cost of $9390.47 and for J-64 at a cost of $6472.26.

• Agreements for a project grant application that included an application for a preliminary design of 310th Street (J-64) from US Hwy 275 east for 13 miles to US Hwy 59. The projected cost is $39,370.

• A ROW Agreement between Fremont County and Katelyn Porter to place twin 72-inch pipes on property in the NE ¼ SE ¼ of Section 12, Township 70 North, Range 436.

“This is 240th Street, south of J-10. We have a bridge that is out," said Kromminga. "We have a payment of cash for $1,621. She also asked for any usable planks we left behind for use in a water crossing and if we could rock her driveway.”

• The use of the courthouse lawn for three churches to use for a joint service on Aug. 6 for “Rodeo Worship.”

“We would like to use the courthouse lawn for Rodeo Sunday for what we call Rodeo Worship," said Joseph Eberly, representing the United Faith Church, Church of Christ and Victory Life. "We would use the rodeo grounds but they start tearing down that day. We would really like to have a time when the entire town of Sidney can get together and worship. We thought the lawn would be a wonderful opportunity and a central, visible location.”

County Attorney Peter Johnson said that there would not be a problem with the event being held on the courthouse lawn as long as the content neutral policy would be followed. Content neutral refers to laws that apply to all expression without regard to the substance or message of the expression.

• Local Government Guarantee for Financial Assurance Landfill.

“This is the annual closure/post closure letter that indicates the county will back the landfill financially,” Auditor Dee Owens said.

Closure is the process during which a landfill or disposal site is no longer receiving waste and is being prepared for post closure maintenance according to an approved plan and schedule.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors is June 26.