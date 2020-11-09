Lobbies open by appointment only at First National Bank of Creston, Afton and Shenandoah starting Thursday

At First National Bank, we take the health of our bankers, customers and communities very seriously. With an increase in COVID-19 virus cases in our markets, we will limit our bank lobby access at all locations to appointment only as of Thursday, Nov. 12.

First National Bank will keep regular drive-thru hours and our ATMs and digital services will remain available. Your banker will be proactively contacting customers who require timely service, such as mortgage closings and loan signings.

If you are showing any signs of the coronavirus or if you have been in contact with someone who has shown signs or has been diagnosed with the coronavirus we kindly ask that you do not come into our facility.

We are committed to providing the very best customer service during the coronavirus outbreak. You can be confident you will have access to our banking products and your accounts at all times.

We want you to have confidence that you can access your money and accounts from anywhere at any time with First National Bank Online and Mobile Banking. If you haven’t enrolled in Online Banking or Mobile Banking, now is a great time to do so.

With First National Bank you can also do the following without visiting our lobbies: