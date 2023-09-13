The 12th annual Wabash Trace Trail Marathon Races took place on Sept. 9 with perfect weather for the runners competing.

The course took full marathon and relay runners down Sheridan Avenue in Shenandoah, routing them to the Wabash Trace Nature Trailhead in Sportsman Park, where they followed the trace to Imogene and back, finishing the race where they started in front of the Shenandoah Historical Museum. Half-marathon runners begin in Imogene, following the trace to Shenandoah, ending in front of the Shenandoah Historical Museum.

Slated as the oldest participant in the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Jane Connell from Shenandoah has participated in all but two of the half marathons since the inception of the race in 2012.

“I missed the COVID year, and I was a bike escort one year," she said. "I used to run the whole thing, but now I power walk.”

Connell loves the people and everything about the Wabash Half Marathon.

“I love this run. It is so much fun, the course is beautiful and the run is well organized," she said. "I mostly enjoy the camaraderie; the people make it so enjoyable. Every night before and the night of, I always say to my husband, ‘Don’t let me sign up again,’ but I always do!”

Connell has done three marathons but now limits herself to half marathons. She started running in 1979 and continues to stay active by biking and swimming. One can guess you’ll see this active 76-year-old on the course again next year.

As runners crossed the finish line, some had smiles, some cheered and some were just exhausted. Some even had friends, family or a pet join them for the final stretch towards the finish line.

The Wabash Half Marathon was Jim Egbert’s first half marathon. He said he has been training for 10 months in general, but not specifically for this half marathon.

“I don’t follow a specific plan, but I’ve been running about an average of 25 miles weekly," she said. "It’s about five times a week and then I try to do a long run of 8 miles each week.”

He completed a practice run of 13.1 miles to ensure he could do it.

“I wanted to make sure I could do that distance,” Egbert said. “I mainly train by what my body tells me. I learned that I need to drink enough water and eat plenty the day before.”

Egbert started running with his daughter Hailey when she needed to put in a training run. Hailey competes for the Shenandoah High School track and cross-country teams. They both participated in the community runs the Shenandoah cross country teams put on over the summer, so he had an opportunity to run on the Wabash Trace.

“Otherwise, I run out on the highway, in the middle of nowhere,” he said.

As far as his goals leading into the event, he was most looking forward to knowing he could achieve it.

“My goal is always to be better than I was yesterday, and for the half, I want to achieve my goal of not stopping,” Egbert said.

The marathon Saturday drew runners from 26 states and was organized by the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, the town of Imogene and the Southwest Iowa Nature Trails organization. Joe Collura from Fayetteville, Arkansas, took first place in the full marathon with a time of 2:54:46. The full marathon is 26.2 miles and is a Boston Marathon qualifying race. Rory McDermott from Madrid took first place in the half marathon with a time of 1:19:50.

Jia Xuan Huang of Shenandoah and her husband Qixin Sun competed on Saturday, with Huang running the full marathon with a time of 3:28:58 and Sun running the half marathon with a time of 1:52:27. Huang said the marathon Saturday was her 20th time running a marathon. The Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon Saturday was her ninth on this course. She has twice previously won the Wabash Trace Trail Full Marathon.

Taking up running in 2015, she said running is fun and a great way to stay in shape. When preparing for a marathon, she likes to run 200 miles a month during the three months leading up to a marathon. However, for the marathon on Saturday, she could only get 100 miles per month.

Managing a local restaurant and as a resident of Shenandoah, Sun said she loves supporting the community by participating in the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon.

A significant number of the runners competing on Saturday were local.

Running his third half marathon, Chase Brown of Shenandoah said he loves exercising, saying it is a great way to destress. He also loves the feeling of accomplishment. He said running on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail is relaxing with the beautiful scenery.

Saturday was his second time running the Wabash Trace Nature Trail half marathon, and he said when he ran the race in 2021, he enjoyed the “locals that come and cheer you on.”

Moving to Shenandoah in the spring of 2020, Brown said his job is demanding, and he struggles to find time for himself. But as a physician, he also sees people day after day who cannot be physically active or mobile, motivating him to make the time to run and stay active. He said running is good for both physical and mental health.

While preparing for the half marathon, Brown said he ran daily, consistently increasing his miles. He started running 12 miles a week and worked his way up to 24 miles a week by the marathon.

Brown said he has always enjoyed running but has never considered himself “very good at it.” He said his mother ran marathons until she was in her 50s, including the Boston Marathon.

Brown's goal is to continue to work on his speed and endurance and hopefully run the full marathon in 2024. He said the most important thing to remember when running a marathon is “just enjoy it. It's fun to be around people with similar goals to yourself.”

Wyatt Baldwin from Farragut was one of the youngest runners competing in the half marathon on Saturday. Baldwin was a 2023 graduate from Shenandoah High School and ran cross country his last two years of high school. After graduating, he decided to improve his overall health by continuing to run and work on endurance, going to the gym and eating healthy.

“I love the thrill of a race,” Baldwin said.

He said he stays motivated by telling himself, “if I’m not going to do things in the now, then I’m not going to do things in the later either. So it's now or never.”

Baldwin’s uncle Zach McGargill also ran in the half marathon with a time of 1:57:43.

Zach McGargill registered for the Wabash Half Marathon to help out a friend.

“I was just running one day on the trace, and a friend, who wanted to get back into shape, asked me to be his training buddy,” McGargill said. “I said yes, so we started training. He thought we needed some motivation, so we signed up for the half marathon to keep us running.”

McGargill is a 1999 graduate of Shenandoah High School, and this was his first half marathon. As far as training, he didn’t follow anything specific but made sure he built up to a 12-miler and then stepped it down right before the race.

“I’ve always stayed in shape but wasn’t ever really a runner," McGargill said. "Later in life, I got into the Insanity type workouts, and it snowballed from there. I would run just to add to my workout. Now, I run throughout the week, hit my long runs a few weeks before the race, and the last couple of days I’ve just tapered down.”

He said one of the biggest challenges is time to get the training done.

“Time is a challenge, and I’ve found that the training is harder when you’re older,” McGargill said. “But mainly, the willpower and getting in the right mindset is what it takes.”

McGargill, co-owner of Integrity Construction, added that he looks forward to the solitude running gives and that he gets some of his best creative ideas when he runs.

The 26 states represented at the marathon Saturday were Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming and one runner from Australia.

Growing up in Missouri, Madi McNelly moved to southwest Iowa four years following college and lives in rural Essex. She has two half marathons under her belt, but the marathon on Saturday was her first since giving birth to her daughter nine months ago.

“I love the Wabash,” McNelly said. “I bike at least once a week on the Wabash from a few different locations, and it is one of my favorite places to bike.”

McNelly said she usually takes to the side of the road when she runs and enjoys seeing all the beautiful scenery and wildlife you miss when riding in a car. She would eventually like to run a full marathon and uses the half marathons as a stepping stone to reach that goal. She is also signed up for a half Iron Man marathon in Des Moines in June 2024.

In high school, McNelly ran track but said it was primarily sprints, so when she switched to distance running in college, it took her a bit to get acclimated.

While preparing for Saturday's half marathon, McNelly said she was running 15 miles a week.

“Running is a mental sport. If you tell yourself you can’t do it, you can’t do it," she said. "If you tell yourself you can do it, your body will find a way.”

McNelly said her desire to be good at what she does motivates her.

“If I say I’m going to do something, I want to be good when I do it,” McNelly said. “So the only way to get good at it is to show up.”

Shenandoah natives traveling from Missouri for the race Saturday were Blake Son and his mother, Katie Branson.

Blake Son ran cross country for Shenandoah High School and graduated in 2020. He said he has been running on his own off and on since high school and knew he wanted to try a longer distance race.

“I’ve been running since I graduated and wanted to do this half marathon to see what it was like," he said. "I’m here with my mom, but I’m not sure we’ll run together.”

Branson completed her first half marathon, as well, and ran in memory of her SHS cross country coach, Jeff Moores. Son finished 15th overall and second in his age group but has bigger plans for the future.

“I know I’ll keep running, but my eventual goal is to run a full marathon with my brother Levi,” he added.