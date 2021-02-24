Local survey reveals mental health stigma exists

“I wasn’t surprised to see a majority of people say, yes, there is a stigma,” Hash said. “It would take a huge effort to eliminate that stigma. We would need more people to be willing to talk about mental health issues and normalize the situation so seeing a therapist is viewed the same as seeing any other type of doctor.”

Although Hash was not surprised a stigma is associated with mental health care, she said the survey did reveal one rather shocking response. The survey showed 50% of the individuals had missed work due to mental health related issues.

“That really surprised me. A lot of times we associate missing work with our physical health, but after doing this survey it makes sense to me,” Hash said. “Seeing that makes me think there should be more of a push for employers to talk to their employees about their mental health care.”

These issues, Hash said, have only been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the survey indicated 62% of people felt their mental health had been affected by the pandemic.