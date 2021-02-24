Local survey reveals mental health stigma exists

Due to the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health related problems, many people are resigned to suffering in silence.
Erica Hash of Clarinda is the 0-5 Program Manager at Southwest Iowa Families. She is also a graduate student in Social Work at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
Hash recently conducted an anonymous online survey about mental health. The survey was conducted over five days and 86 people completed the nine question survey.
“The survey was part of an assignment to develop a social change project. Through my work at Southwest Iowa Families I know the importance of outpatient mental health programs, but I was concerned people may not be receiving the help they need. I wanted to do the survey to find out what was preventing them from getting that help,” Hash said.
Hash requested people involved in the Nest program offered by Southwest Iowa Families participate in the survey. She also placed a link to the survey on the Facebook page of the organization. Hash said her goal was to have 50 people respond to the survey, so she was pleased with the response.
Based on the results of the survey, Hash found that 83% of people still believe there is a stigma associated with seeking help for mental health related problems. Several individuals further identified that stigma as the reason they personally had not sought therapy.
“I wasn’t surprised to see a majority of people say, yes, there is a stigma,” Hash said. “It would take a huge effort to eliminate that stigma. We would need more people to be willing to talk about mental health issues and normalize the situation so seeing a therapist is viewed the same as seeing any other type of doctor.”
Although Hash was not surprised a stigma is associated with mental health care, she said the survey did reveal one rather shocking response. The survey showed 50% of the individuals had missed work due to mental health related issues.
“That really surprised me. A lot of times we associate missing work with our physical health, but after doing this survey it makes sense to me,” Hash said. “Seeing that makes me think there should be more of a push for employers to talk to their employees about their mental health care.”
These issues, Hash said, have only been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the survey indicated 62% of people felt their mental health had been affected by the pandemic.
“I think years from now we will learn more people have been affected than we realize. Living in isolation can really affect your mental health, so there are more people needing help. However, I don’t think the resources that are available are being utilized as much as they should be. A lot of people are just suffering in silence,” Hash said.
Hash said one in five people will experience a mental health illness at some point in their lifetime. That is why it is important to encourage friends, family and community members to seek help.
Presenting encouragement in a positive way, Hash said, lets the individual know they are not alone and there is hope. Hash said there are several agencies in the community that are readily available to meet their needs.
In 2019, Southwest Iowa Families saw more than 1,000 clients and provided 5,098 outpatient mental health sessions. Hash said Southwest Iowa Families offers a sliding scare fee for people who do not have insurance.
“More than half of the clients served were children. Southwest Iowa Families also offers programs for families with young children who may need parenting support and educational help. Positive Family and Nest are two child abuse prevention programs offered through grants. Investing in these programs creates a cost savings for the community,” Hash said.