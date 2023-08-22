The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Friday after a 911 caller reported a possible drowning at the Waubonsie State Park.

Around 7:45 p.m., the caller advised a 5-year-old child was rescued from a pond at the park, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Terry Travis, a Fremont County Secondary Roads Department employee, was traveling through the park when he observed a small child standing on the dock at the Waubonsie Park pond alone, according to the sheriff's office.

Travis saw the child jump into the pond, and he took action. Travis exited his vehicle and ran toward the pond, where he heard the child screaming and then saw the child go under the water.

Travis reached into the water and pulled the child to safety. The family, who had been looking for the child, arrived on scene a short time later.

The child was checked by Sidney Rescue at the scene and transported by private vehicle to a Nebraska hospital for evaluation.

It was reported that the child, who is autistic, had wandered away from a cabin in the park, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office release.