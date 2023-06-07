Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg honored five area students for their outstanding academic achievement at the 21st Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony on April 30 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 422 high school seniors from across Iowa.

The local students honored during the ceremony were Avery Dowling, Sidney High School; Paige Gleason, Shenandoah High School; Allyson Johnson, Clarinda High School; Brianne Johnson, Essex High School; and Brooke Richardson, South Page High School.

“Iowa Farm Bureau members are proud that their organization showcases its commitment to youth and education in many ways, including the half million dollars in scholarships we provide each year. Our 21-year title sponsorship of the Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony is just one way we celebrate Iowa’s exceptional high school students,” said IFBF President Brent Johnson. “We all recognize the need for supporting youth, because they hold the keys of Iowa’s continued innovation and economic success.”

Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg.

"The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in education-based activities, help develop outstanding leaders and citizens," said IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating. "The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation of the Governor’s Office has made this prestigious event possible for many years."

Of those recognized, 99% also participate in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 80 percent participating in at least one interscholastic sport. More than 65 percent of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.