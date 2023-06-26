Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen responded June 22 to the ongoing controversy over the content and approval of the minutes for meetings of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

Speaking during the public comment portion of the board meeting Thursday, Wellhausen expressed her displeasure with the way an employee in her office was treated during the June 15 meeting of the Board of Supervisors. A nearly one hour debate over the minutes became so hostile, the employee from the auditor's office left the meeting.

The employee returned to take minutes for the June 22 meeting. Wellhausen was also at her side throughout the meeting.

"In my 12 years as Page County Auditor, I have never had a staff member feel they needed to leave a meeting while in session. Last week's meeting reached a new level of unprofessionalism I have never seen," Wellhausen said.

Wellhausen said she is now aware of the issues with the minutes and some of the changes the board would like to see. She said she was willing to work with the board to find a compromise and correct any factual errors in order to resolve this problem.

"However, according the Iowa Attorney General's opinion 82-1-13, its states 'We are of further opinion that it is the responsibility of the County Auditor to determine the text and the format of matters required for publication.' The County Attorney also released a memo to all of you on May 19, 2023, that stated it is the opinion of his office, that in reading the Code sections 'in conjunction with the Attorney General opinion 82-1-13, the text and format of the Board of Supervisor (minutes) are determined by the Auditor for publication as required by statute,'" Wellhausen said.

Despite the ongoing issues with the minutes, Wellhausen said none of the members of the board had come to her office to discuss the problems and possible solutions with her.

"Communication is essential in our organization and right now we have no communication. I do ask that you be mindful and respectful of the fact that we each have specific duties per the Code of Iowa. After repeated conversations with County Attorney, reading the Iowa Code and the Attorney General opinion 82-1-13, I feel I am upholding my duties as required by the Code of Iowa regarding minutes," Wellhausen said.

Following the comments by Wellhausen, Brad Richards of Clarinda also discussed the situation from June 15. As a resident of Page County, Richards apologized to the employee for what transpired during the meeting.

Prior to opening the public comments Thursday, Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes read a statement about the process for approving the board minutes.

"It has become apparent our county should return to the method of approving the board minutes to the method used by this board in the past. To review the draft minutes prior to adjourning the board meeting, make any appropriate changes and approving the final version. This would facilitate compliance with State Code and printing in the official paper within seven days," Holmes said.

Supervisor Todd Maher stated his support for approving the minutes at the end of each meeting. However, Supervisor Judy Clark, who previously served as Page County Auditor and took the minutes for the Board of Supervisors, said with recent changes in the meeting process it is not feasible to have the minutes completed by the end of the meeting.

"You cannot force the Auditor to provide the minutes tonight," Clark said. "I was here for years and years and took the minutes for years and years. Things have changed drastically. It's not the same as it was."

At the end of the meeting, the board reviewed the minutes for the June 15 meeting. Holmes said there was an incorrect motion in the minutes he reviewed on the county website.

Holmes asked if those minutes had been sent to the official newspaper of the county for legal publication within seven days of the meeting. Wellhausen said the minutes are designated as unofficial when they are sent to the newspaper for publication.

Holmes said the minutes that were sent for publication include a motion by him during the discussion of the minutes to "strike all public comment from future meetings." Holmes said he reviewed the video of the meeting to confirm his motion was actually to "strike all discussion from the minutes."

Holmes said that difference in wording changes the context of the statement he made. Although no action was taken on the motion, Holmes said the inclusion of the incorrect motion paints him in a poor light.

"If somebody picks their newspaper up and reads it ... they say, 'Jacob Holmes made a motion to strike all public comment for future meetings?' Like no one can talk at a meeting. I've been willing to let anyone talk all they want, basically," Holmes said. "We need to, in a timely manner, look at our minutes before they go to the newspaper."

Holmes said he reviewed the minutes of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. He said he liked the format of those minutes and would like to see Page County use a similar format.

Holmes said he also supported seeing an updated opinion from the Attorney General on who has control over the minutes over the minutes of Board of Supervisors meetings.

"We need to find out. These are the Board of Supervisors minutes. Do we have control of these minutes or not?" Holmes said.

In all, the board discussed the June 15 minutes, as well as the process for taking and approving minutes, for approximately 45 minutes. However, no action was taken by the board to approve the June 15 minutes.