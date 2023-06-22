Bank Iowa hired 11 summer interns. The highly competitive program draws hundreds of applications from Iowa college students each summer.

Bank Iowa Learning and Development Manager Jill Shedek said a main draw of the program is the bank’s rotational internship. One of two programs interns can choose, the rotational internship allows students to experience different perspectives across banking operations from retail to lending.

“Iowa’s universities and colleges have done a tremendous job encouraging their students to gain real-world experience sooner in their academic careers,” said Shedek. “This has expanded our pool of applicants, allowing us to select the most curious, most qualified and most committed interns our state has to offer."

The bank's staff gets to help up-and-coming bankers determine where their passion before jumping into the career.

"Students can then more efficiently design the remainder of their coursework to be highly relevant to the future they envision," Shedek said.

Serving as an intern at Bank Iowa in Clarinda is Allie Sandin. McKenna Yearington is serving an internship with Bank Iowa in Shenandoah. Both students are in the Bank Rotational Internship program.

Sandin is studying agriculture business at Iowa State University. Yearington is studying agriculture business at Northwest Missouri State University.

Bank Iowa’s other 2023 summer interns include Gillian Anderson, Lawler – Bank Rotational Internship – studying agricultural and rural policy studies at Iowa State University; Caleb Geer, Bank Iowa Corporate - Marketing-Focused Internship – studying marketing communications at Simpson College; Emma Gilliland, Denison – Bank Rotational Internship – studying agriculture communications at Iowa State University; Joel Henningsen, West Des Moines – Bank Rotational Internship – studying finance at Iowa State University; Rachel Kenney, Colfax – Bank Rotational Internship – studying agriculture studies at Iowa State University; Emily Knight, Humboldt – Bank Rotational Internship – studying agriculture business at Iowa State University; Jayce Reed, Oskaloosa – Bank Rotational Internship – studying agriculture business at Iowa State University; Aden Scott, Fremont – Bank Rotational Internship – studying business administration at Black Hills State University; and Keghan West, Bank Iowa Corporate – IT-Focused Internship – studying management information systems at Central College.

College students interested in learning more about opportunities at Bank Iowa can visit bankiowa.bank/careers.