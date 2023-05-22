A Page County Emergency Response Plan was approved May 15 during a meeting of the Page County Board of Health.

Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen said Belinda DeBolt assisted with drafting the new plan. Also offering recommendations for the plan was Page County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Jill Harvey.

Board of Health Chairperson Dr. Heather Babe said DeBolt was also working on a response plan for Shenandoah Medical Center.

Along with the Board of Health, Mullen said approval is also needed from the Page County Board of Supervisors. Once the necessary signatures have been collected, Mullen said he would start distributing the plan to the necessary agencies and facilities in the county.

Mullen said the Page County Emergency Response Plans is reviewed and updated every three years.

Earlier in the meeting, the board received an update on the COVID clinics offered in Page County and the vaccinations provided by Page County Public Health.

Mullen said attendance at the COVID clinics has remained low in recent months. However, he said usage may pick up in August and September as flu season approaches.

Although the COVID vaccines are still free at this time, Mullen said a cost-sharing program may be implemented in September. Page County Public Health also has free at-home rapid COVID tests available at its office.

The Public Health Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic officially ended on May 11. As a result, Mullen said the Moderna and Pfizer monovalent vaccine is no longer authorized for use in the United States.

"So everybody who is unvaccinated qualifies for a bivalent dose," Mullen said. "The reason is they are just incorporating everything into that bivalent dose now."

Della Calhoon, a registered nurse with Page County Public Health, said the bivalent is to be used for everyone 6 months and older. However, she said Page County Public Health only administers vaccines to people 18 and older.

"Most unvaccinated individuals can receive can receive a single dose of bivalent vaccine rather than the multiples. We did do the primary dose and the boosters, but that's out the door now. It's just one single dose of bivalent," Calhoon said.

In June, Calhoon said the United States Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other critical agencies will discuss the composition of what the fall strain of the COVID vaccine should include. Then the decision will be made on who is eligible for the annual bivalent each fall.

"So, a 35-year-old person that has had a bivalent vaccine is not eligible to get one," Calhoon said.

However, a recent change was made to the rules for people 65 and older who have received one bivalent vaccination. Calhoon said those people would be eligible for a second dose of bivalent four months after the initial dose was administered. Some immunocompromised people may also qualify for a second dose two months after the initial dose of bivalent.

In other business, the board approved the donation of expired sharps, like needles, to veterinarian clinics in Page County for use on animals. Mullen said it would be highly expensive for Page County Public Health to dispose of the items through the hospitals in the county.

It was also recommended that Mullen research the potential of donating the items to local nursing education programs and to programs offering medical assistance abroad.

Page County Public Health was also authorized to apply for a grant from the Clarinda Foundation. The grant would be used to provide up to 30 bicycles and 30 life vets to children between the ages of 5 and 8 who participate in an educational course offered by the department.