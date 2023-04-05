The Brokaw FFA Chapter of Clarinda held its annual Parent/Member Banquet on Friday, March 24.

Many FFA members and community members received awards and recognition for the outstanding work that they have put into the local FFA chapter this past year.

Adam Johnson, Owen Johnson, Nathan King, and Brevin Coston were the recipients of the Neil Johnston Scholarship, which is an award of $250 to the deserving senior member or members going into post-secondary studies in an agricultural major.

Phoebe Garrett received the DeKalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award, given to the senior member who has shown high scholastic qualities and has been an active four-year member in their FFA chapter.

Aidan Johnson and Lexi Clark were awarded the Star Greenhand Award, which is given to a deserving first-year member or members and is based on level of activity during their first year as well as their SAE projects that are in place.

Allyson Johnson received the Star Chapter Farmer Award, given to the FFA member or members who have a strong production supervised agricultural experience program in place, and Dalton Wright received the Star Entrepreneurship SAE Award for his strong SAE program in the beef area.

Nathan King received the Star Ag Placement Award, given to the FFA member or members with a strong placement SAE in place.

Brodie Miller received the Star Agribusiness Award, given to the FFA member who has an outstanding business of their own in place.

The Top Fruit Salesperson Award was awarded to DaNae Larson. Plaques for $1,000 or more in fruit sales were awarded to Nathan King, DaNae Larson, Dalton Wright, Maddy Stalder, Andrew Hughes, Kaylee Smith, Christian Mascher, Lexi Clark, Jillian Dammann, Gabby Derry, Maggie Carlson, Hailee Fuller, Lily Weinreich, Cale Clark, Cael Wagoner and Jett Williams.

Outstanding Freshman plaques were awarded to Jillian Dammann, Maggie Carlson, and Taylor Rasmussen. Outstanding Sophomore plaques went to Callie King and Kaylee Smith. The Outstanding Junior award went to Quinn Durfey. Outstanding Senior plaques were awarded to Brevin Coston and Adam Johnson.

Retiring officer plaques were presented to the 2022-23 officer team, with the following members receiving plaques: Dalton Wright, Phoebe Garrett, Allyson Johnson, Aly Meier, Brooklyn Harris and Adam Johnson. Jeff and Lori Christiansen of Circle C Signs received the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree for their continued support of the FFA chapter.

In other awards, contest and participation certificates and pins were handed out to all FFA contest participants during the school year. Leadership pins were awarded to deserving members from each grade level, with Morgan Manes, Riley Nothwehr, Bailey Nordyke and Amelia Hesse receiving pins.

Scholarship pins were awarded to members from each grade level with the highest cumulative grade-point average, with Morgan Manes, Taylor Rasmussen, Jillian Dammann, Kaylee Smith, Grant Barr and Amelia Hesse receiving pins. Adam Johnson, Phoebe Garrett, Allyson Johnson, DaNae Larson, Brevin Coston and Nathan King also received the state FFA Academic Achievement Award.

Greenhand Degree pins and Chapter Degree pins were awarded to the first-year and second-year members who have successfully completed the requirements for these two degrees as well.

Appreciation certificates were awarded to community members who have helped the FFA chapter in different ways throughout the school year.

Brokaw FFA adviser Andy Johnson said the chapter thanks all the community members who have provided their time, services or monetary and non-monetary donations to the chapter over the last year, along with all of the parents who attended the 2023 FFA banquet.