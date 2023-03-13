The Brokaw FFA Chapter of Clarinda recently had 61 members participate in Leadership Development Events and other activities at the Southwest District FFA Convention, held at IKM-Manning High School on Saturday, March 4.

Many of these members moved on from sub-district contests in February as a result of being in the top three in their respective contest areas. Chapter members competed in 13 different speaking events, three quiz events, two welding events and one officer book event.

The following members competed in the following events at the district level with their placings in parentheses: Paige McCoy, Riley Nothwehr, Callie King, Kaylee Smith, Emma Hanson and alternates Cooper Phillips and Maddy Stalder in the Parliamentary Procedure Contest (Gold, first, advance to state); Phoebe Garrett, Allyson Johnson and Elle Nothwehr in the Chapter Program contest (Gold, second, advance to state); Grant Barr in the Radio Broadcasting contest (Silver); Taylor Rasmussen, Aidan Johnson, Lexi Clark, Maggie Carlson, Mataya Eighmy, Morgan Manes, Gabby Derry and alternate Sam Kline in the Conduct of Meetings contest (Gold, first, advance to state); Jillian Dammann in the Creed Speaking contest (Gold); Dalton Wright in the Extemporaneous Speaking Event (Silver); Brooklyn Harris in the Job Interview contest (Silver); Nathan King in the Public Speaking contest (Gold); Bailey Nordyke in the Chapter Website contest (Gold, first, advance to state); and Addison Dow, Jayka Mark, Kylie Meier, Rylee Pulliam, Richlyn Muff, and Jalon Olson in the Experience the Action contest (Gold, second, advance to state).

Three middle school FFA teams competed in the competition as well: Haidyn Garrett, Elaina Hesse, Britney Kolamneo, Stevie Wilmes, AJ Woods and Owen Wright in the Ag CSI contest (Gold, first, advance to state); Alisha Buttercase, Hadley Miller, Hannah Comer, Bella Johnson, Olivia Moore and Blakely Ridnour in the Ag Impact contest (Gold, second, advance to state); and Tatum Comer, Ellie Carter, Griffin Phillips, Lily Weinreich and Kelsey Stephens in the Ag Impact contest (Gold, first, advance to state).

Members also competed in three quiz events. In the Greenhand Quiz competition, Lexi Clark received second place Gold and Morgan Manes received fifth place Gold. Also receiving Gold ratings were Jillian Dammann, Aidan Johnson, Addison Dow and Maggie Carlson.

Receiving Silver ratings were Sam Kline, Kelby Gray, Kylie Meier, Jalon Olson, Layla Lambertsen, Elle Nothwehr and Dylan Vardaman. Receiving a Bronze rating was Noah Harris.

In the Chapter Quiz event, Riley Nothwehr received fourth place Gold and Callie King received ninth place Gold. Also receiving Gold ratings were Kaylee Smith and Emma Hanson.

Receiving Silver ratings were Christian Mascher, Paige McCoy, Maddy Stalder, Kody Erickson and Alex Lihs. Receiving Bronze ratings were Colt Garey, Andrew Hughes and Layne Brown.

In the Farm Business Management quiz event, Nathan King received eighth place Gold and Cael Wagoner received ninth place Gold. Receiving Silver ratings were Adam Johnson and Dalton Wright.

Noah Comer received a Gold rating in the Arc Welding competition and Cael Wagoner received second place Gold in the Oxy-Acetylene Welding contest.

Brooklyn Harris and Quinn Durfey submitted the Reporter’s Scrapbook for review at the district level. The chapter scrapbook received a Silver rating.

Cooper Phillips and Quinn Durfey served as delegates during the business session and voted to elect the 2023-2024 Southwest District officer team. Phoebe Garrett performed her duties during the general session as a member of this school year’s district officer team.

After applications and interviews in February, Paige McCoy and Kaylee Smith were selected to be on the ballot for the district Vice President and Sentinel positions, respectively, for next school year. Both FFA members gave a two-minute speech and answered questions, and the elections were held. Smith was elected to district office as the 2023-2024 Southwest District Sentinel.

All eight leadership speaking contest areas that advanced above from the district level will compete against members from chapters out of the other five FFA districts in the state of Iowa at the State FFA Leadership Conference, held in Ames on April 17-18.