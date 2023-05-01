A total of 58 Brokaw FFA members of Clarinda, along with advisors Andy Johnson, Emma Cutler, and Logan Henry and chaperone Megan Wright, recently attended the 95th Iowa State FFA Leadership Conference held April 17-18 at the Iowa State Center in Ames.

Members were involved in numerous activities throughout the convention that helped develop leadership and teamwork skills.

There were 55 members who competed in 12 different career development and leadership development events at the conference. The Chapter Program of Activities team, Chapter Website contestant, Conduct of Meetings team, both Ag Impact teams, Ag CSI team, Experience the Action team and Parliamentary Procedure team competed at the state level after moving on from the sub-district and district levels.

The Parliamentary Procedure team, consisting of Paige McCoy, Callie King, Kaylee Smith, Emma Hanson and Riley Nothwehr, along with alternates Maddy Stalder and Cooper Phillips, received a Gold rating and was named the Iowa State Champion team. The Chapter Program of Activities team, comprised of Allyson Johnson, Phoebe Garrett and Elle Nothwehr, received a Gold rating and was also named the Iowa State Champion team.

Bailey Nordyke, the Chapter Website participant, received a Gold rating. The Conduct of Meetings team, including Taylor Rasmussen, Aidan Johnson, Lexi Clark, Morgan Manes, Gabby Derry, Mataya Eighmy, Maggie Carlson and alternate Sam Kline, received a Gold rating and was named Iowa State Runner-Up.

The Experience the Action team, made up of Addison Dow, Rylee Pulliam, Jalon Olson, Jayka Mark, Kylie Meier and Richlyn Muff, received a Silver rating. The Ag Impact team of Kelsey Stephens, Lily Weinreich, Tatum Comer, Ellie Carter and Griffin Phillips received a Gold rating.

The other Ag Impact team — Alisha Buttercase, Hannah Comer, Bella Johnson, Hadley Miller, Olivia Moore and Blakely Ridnour — received a Silver rating. The Ag CSI team, comprised of Stevie Wilmes, Owen Wright, AJ Woods, Britney Kolamneo, Elaina Hesse and Haidyn Garrett, received a Silver rating.

Members also competed in Chapter Display, Greenhand Quiz, Farm Business Management, Team Ag Sales and Marketing Plan. Lexi Clark and Morgan Manes competed in the Greenhand Quiz contest, with both members receiving a Gold rating and Lexi finishing fourth overall.

Grant Barr, Brooklyn Harris, Brodie Miller and Eli Vorhies competed in the Farm Business Management event, earning a Silver rating. Jillian Dammann and Amelia Hesse competed in the Chapter Display event and earned a Silver rating. Adam Johnson, Owen Johnson, Nathan King and Dalton Wright competed in the Team Ag Sales event and received a Gold rating.

Quinn Durfey, Aly Meier and Presley Jobe competed in the Marketing Plan competition and placed 10th, receiving a Silver rating.

Allyson Johnson, Brevin Coston and Phoebe Garrett completed proficiency applications in their respective areas based off of their achievements with their SAE projects. The proficiency award program recognizes members for their outstanding SAE projects in over 40 different areas.

Coston received a Gold rating and placed second in the state for his Diversified Agriculture Production proficiency; Garrett received a Silver rating in the Ag Education area; and Allyson Johnson received a Gold rating in the Diversified Livestock area.

Seven Brokaw members received their Iowa FFA Degree, which is the highest degree bestowed upon a member at the state level. Those members included Aly Meier, Nathan King, Brooklyn Harris, Eli Vorhies, Grant Barr, Dalton Wright and Brodie Miller.

Quinn Durfey and Amelia Hesse served as delegates for the business session held and also voted for next year’s state officers. Morgan Manes and Taylor Rasmussen were members of the State FFA Band.

Riley Nothwehr performed a vocal solo in the Iowa FFA Talent Show. Phoebe Garrett completed the interview rounds and made the ballot for next year’s state FFA officer team as well, presenting a speech in front of the delegate assembly.

The state-winning soils judging team consisting of Grant Barr, Cale Clark, Quinn Durfey, Dalton Wright and alternate Noah Comer was recognized onstage as well.

The Brokaw Chapter was recognized as a Supreme National Chapter with a Gold rating in the state in this award program. The National Chapter Award program is based on activities conducted in the areas of Growing Leaders, Strengthening Agriculture and Building Communities.

Other activities members were involved in included attending general sessions, where awards were handed out and speakers gave motivational and educational speeches to the members. Keynote speakers included Chris Norton; National FFA Southern Region Vice President MacKenna Clifton; Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig; and Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds. Members also attended leadership workshops, the career show and a tour of the Iowa State University Creamery as well.