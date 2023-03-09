Members of the negotiation team for the Clarinda Education Association presented their initial contract proposal to the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors on March 9 during a board meeting at the McKinley Central Office.

Representing the CEA on the negotiation team were Andy Harris, Anne Morrison, Michael Smith, Amanda Vardaman and Kim Williams. The CEA is seeking a new master contract for the 2023-2024 school year through collective bargaining.

Harris outlined the initial contract proposal from the CEA on Wednesday. Harris said the negotiation priorities in the proposal are intended to ensure the students in the district and the 85 staff members in the bargaining unit will be supported and successful.

"Due to the rising costs caused by insurance increases, inflation, small town teacher shortages and the desire to get contracts out early to attract the best candidates and retain existing staff, the CEA proposes a 9.7% total package increase, which would put $3,350 on the base, bringing the base to $40,825. This would also include base increases and step movement," Harris said.

With this increase, Harris said Clarinda would stay competitive with neighboring school districts in terms of retaining current staff members and attracting new candidates for open positions in the school district.

"We look forward to maintaining a healthy bargaining relationship," Harris said.

Following the presentation, the board voted to acknowledge receipt of the opening proposal from the CEA. The board is expected to present its opening contract proposal at its next meeting March 22.

Later in the meeting, the board scheduled a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 budget for the school district. The public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the McKinley Central Office.

Also Wednesday, the board approved a proposal to offer summer school from June 1 through June 30 for students in first through fourth grades. Students will be in class from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Clarinda students will also be able to participate in Camp Invention this summer. The camp is open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade and will be offered from July 10-14 at Garfield Elementary School.

Last year, Clarinda had 152 students participate in the camp. The program brings creativity, entrepreneurship and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills to life for the students.

A bid of $11,750 from Grounds & Greens Management & Consulting Inc. was approved for the chemical maintenance of the football and practice fields at Clarinda High School. Two bids were received for the project.

In other business, the board approved the Area Education Association purchasing agreement for 2022-2023. The state agreement includes the purchase of food from Martin Brothers; smallwares from Rapids Wholesale; and ware wash items from EMS Detergent in the east zone and Martin Brothers in the west zone.

The second and final reading of a series of policy primers from the Iowa Association of School Boards were also approved during the meeting.