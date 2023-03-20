The Clarinda Economic Development Corporation is continuing to offer its Revolving Loan Fund this year to assist local businesses with a variety of needs.

A pool of funds to be used for projects located in the City of Clarinda, the Revolving Loan Fund could be used to purchase a new business, capital improvements or expand their current business.

“CEDC offering a non-traditional way to help finance new and existing businesses is why we are here. This program helps support and strengthen our local economy and local entrepreneurs,” CEDC Executive Director Amy McQueen said.

Local lenders will provide the traditional loan for the business owner and the RLF can be used for gap financing. As the loans are repaid, the monies go back into the fund to be used for future projects.

Loans are awarded after a loan application is completed with the lender and the business owner. A 3% interest rate is offered on all loans.

“We feel that giving a lower interest rate may encourage entrepreneurs to start their business here,” McQueen said.

Since the inception of the fund, more than $300,000 has been loaned to local businesses.