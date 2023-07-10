The Lied Public Library Clarinda is pleased to once again welcome acclaimed Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow for a special concert.

The program will be held Saturday, July 15, at 2 p.m. at the library pavilion in Clarinda. The concert is sponsored by the library and is free to the community.

As a touring performer, Barlow travels throughout the Midwest, South and Rocky Mountain regions presenting his program of music, history and humor from the British Isles.

Before the closing of the Canadian border, Barlow spent several weeks in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, where he learned a smattering of Gaelic and marveled at the history of the Great Clans. He has included some Cape Breton-style step-dance music in his program.

Barlow last performed in Clarinda in October 2015, and he said he is looking forward to returning to the community.

“When I think about returning to Clarinda, I think about the lovely town and the warm, appreciative audience. I am so grateful to Andrew (Hoppmann, Clarinda's library director) for having a concert series that offers performing artists, such as myself, an opportunity to share our music,” Barlow said.

Barlow’s program features music and stories from a time when there were warriors, wizards, castles and kings. The stories behind the music are historical in nature, embellished by local legend and lore.

“This year’s program focuses on the medieval period of Scottish, Irish and English history – a time of wonderful legend and lore. There will be plenty of opportunity for some sing-along, some toe tapping and even some step dancing if you are so inclined,” Hoppmann said.

Scott Beach, director of Colorado Celtic Entertainment, said Hoppmann brings Celtic music alive by sharing what's behind the music.

"He is a performer who is skilled, funny, and riveting,” Beach said. "Out of the many musicians performing today, the vast majority are skilled either at performing on their instrument or entertaining an audience. It is extremely rare to see a musician at the top of his craft in both areas."

Barlow released his newest CD, “Of Castles and Kings,” in mid-2022. The album features music from this program as well as traditional favorites.

His recording “Fields and Fences” was selected in 2011 as one of five finalists for the Instrumental Album of the Year Award by the Independent Music Awards. The Indie Acoustic Project selected “Bring Down the Storm” as one of the best songs of 2006.

Music from Barlow’s recordings can be heard on National Public Radio stations. He has been featured in Fingerstyle Magazine and was profiled in Celtic Connection.

Barlow has performed for the Alliance Arts Council in Alliance, Nebraska; High Plains Public Radio’s Living Room Concert Series in Amarillo, Texas; and a multitude of arts centers and libraries along the way.

“My hope is always to bring some joy, healing and uplifting to my audience. If people can leave the performance feeling any of those things, I feel like I’ve done what I intended to do,” Barlow said.

Those attending are asked to bring their lawn chairs. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved inside the library.

Funding for this and others performances in the Outdoor Community Concert series is provided by donations to the Clarinda Public Library Foundation.