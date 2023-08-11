A pair of Clarinda sisters, along with the help of their cousin, recently operated a lemonade stand to raise money to support two valuable organizations in the community.

Abbie Hill, 8, and her sister Emma Hill, 9, ran the lemonade stand on July 25 and raised $1,161.75 on the day. Abbie and Emma are the daughters of Tyler and Brittney Hill of Clarinda. Also assisting with the stand was their younger cousin, Carver Hill, 3, who is the son of Casey and Megan Hill of Clarinda.

Besides iced lemonade, the children sold items such as zucchini bread, strawberry bread, banana bread, and sugar cookies at the stand. All the proceeds from their sales were split between American Legion Sergy Post 98 in Clarinda and Grandma’s House Daycare. Each year, the children select the two organizations they will donate the proceeds to.

Despite the uncooperative weather, the response to the lemonade stand was outstanding. Due to that success, the children were able to present both Dave Grebert of American Legion Sergy Post 98 and Heather Williams of Grandma’s House Daycare with a check for $580.50 on Aug. 3.

Emma and Abbie Hill started offering the annual lemonade stand three years ago based on a suggestion received from their grandmother, Teresa Hill of Clarinda. Teresa said her hope when recommending the event was that her granddaughters would gain an appreciation for giving to others in their community.

“This was to be a lesson in money and business, then to take it a step further they were willing to donate their money. To the girls, choosing the place or places they are donating to, and then taking the money to them, is the most enjoyable part of the whole process,” Teresa said.